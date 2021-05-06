Menu
A man is in ICU after developing blood clots believed to be directly linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Health

Queensland man in ICU with blood clots after AstraZeneca jab

by Hayden Johnson and Jack McKay
6th May 2021 1:15 PM
A 66-year-old Townsville man is in intensive care after he developed thrombosis as a "direct result" of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It comes after Queensland health authorities declared all visitors arriving from potential COVID exposure sites in NSW must undergo hotel quarantine from 1am on Friday after a second case of community transmission.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the man presented to Townsville Hospital with abdominal pain shortly after he received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 30.

A 66-year-old man is in intensive care at the Townsville University Hospital after developing blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.
He has since been diagnosed with thrombosis, which occurs when a blood clot forms either in a vein or an artery.

"My thoughts go out to him and his family," Dr Young said.

Dr Young said the man's condition had been directly linked to the vaccine.

"The TGA, I understand, will announce later today a case of thrombosis following an AstraZeneca vaccination in a 66-year-old gentleman in Townsville," she said

"He has been admitted to the ICU.

"TGA has confirmed with that his illness is a direct result of the AstraZeneca vaccine."

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the Queensland Government would continue to follow the advice of the TGA.

People under the age of 50 have been advised not to get the AstraZeneca vaccine after experts deemed the risk of blood clots too high.

