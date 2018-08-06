Qld, national honours to drive Powell's injury rehab

Talented sportswoman Jess Powell has been sporting a moon boot since injuring her ankle in a rugby union game more than a month ago.

TRL: Rockhampton's Jess Powell has extra incentive to push hard in her rehab for a badly injured ankle, with an exciting four days of TRL rep duties looming late in September.

The 25-year-old will captain the Queensland women's team in the State of Origin series on September 27 and the following day will make her Australian debut in the World Cup.

She will then line up with her Rocky Rush teammates in the two-day Australian championships.

Powell said it would be a fantastic way to get back into competition after she fractured her ankle and tore ligaments in a rugby union game at Blackwater more than a month ago.

She recalls the incident in vivid detail.

"It was a muddy field and I just got hit in a tackle. My body went one way and my ankle didn't follow,” she said

"I knew straight away I'd done something pretty bad.

Jess Powell playing for the Queensland mixed team in last year's State of Origin. CONTRIBUTED

"There were paramedics on site and they were going to cut my boots off. I remember telling them they couldn't do that to my $300 boots.

"I got the boot off, they cut the sock off and my ankle blew up straight away.”

Powell has since been sporting a moon boot, which she hopes will come off in a matter of days. She will then start an intensive regimen of physiotherapy to get mobility back into her ankle.

"I have just over seven weeks until I take the field for Queensland,” she said.

"I've done the maths and it will be a hard slog but I'm really looking forward to getting back in action.

"Sport is something I have a passion for and it's been a really big part of my life.”

Powell's escalation through the TRL ranks is remarkable.

She was brought up on touch and was keen to try the sporting off-shoot when the opportunity presented itself three years ago.

She soon found herself in Rocky rep teams and last year was part of the Queensland mixed team that was unbeaten in the three-game Origin series.

Jessica Powell and her Queensland mixed teammates celebrate victory in the State of Origin last year. CONTRIBUTED

Powell admits she was a little taken aback when she got word she would captain the Queensland women's team this year.

"It's certainly an honour but one I wasn't really expecting,” she said.

"The sport is growing in popularity and it's becoming more competitive just to get into these sides, let alone be chosen as captain.”

Powell could never have imagined the Queensland captaincy could be eclipsed - but it was when she learned of her inclusion in the Australian mixed team.

The World Cup will include teams from the United Kingdom, the Philippines and Ireland.

"This is my first time playing for Australia which is really exciting,” Powell said.

"I couldn't believe I'd been selected; I didn't even think I was in the running.

"Anyone who plays sport dreams of playing for their country and to be given that opportunity is something very special.”