Qld open men's titles in full swing in Rockhampton
SOFTBALL: Rockhampton A registered a win and a loss in their first two games of the Queensland open men's championships today.
The team suffered a hard-fought 4-2 loss to title favourites Logan City before bouncing back to score a 7-0 win over Redcliffe.
Rockhampton B was beaten 6-1 in their opening game.
The Rocky teams are among 13 contesting the carnival at Rockhampton's Kele Park.
Rockhampton A, Caboolture, Logan City, Mackay A, Redcliffe, Redlands and Toowoomba A are playing for the Queensland Cup while Rockhampton B, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay B, Maryborough and Toowoomba B are in the hunt for the Open Championship and President's Cup.
Play continues from 8am tomorrow, with Rockhampton A taking on Toowoomba A.
The two Rockhampton teams will then be on the diamonds at noon, with the A team playing Mackay A and the B team playing Hervey Bay.
Finals will be played from 8am Sunday.