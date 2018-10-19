Menu
Rockhampton A's Jeremy Waters swings into action on the opening day of the Queensland open men's softball titles in Rockhampton.
Softball and Baseball

Qld open men's titles in full swing in Rockhampton

Pam McKay
by
19th Oct 2018 5:09 PM
SOFTBALL: Rockhampton A registered a win and a loss in their first two games of the Queensland open men's championships today.

The team suffered a hard-fought 4-2 loss to title favourites Logan City before bouncing back to score a 7-0 win over Redcliffe.

Rockhampton B was beaten 6-1 in their opening game.

The Rocky teams are among 13 contesting the carnival at Rockhampton's Kele Park.

Rockhampton A, Caboolture, Logan City, Mackay A, Redcliffe, Redlands and Toowoomba A are playing for the Queensland Cup while Rockhampton B, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Mackay B, Maryborough and Toowoomba B are in the hunt for the Open Championship and President's Cup.

Play continues from 8am tomorrow, with Rockhampton A taking on Toowoomba A.

The two Rockhampton teams will then be on the diamonds at noon, with the A team playing Mackay A and the B team playing Hervey Bay.

Finals will be played from 8am Sunday.

