Qld performer brings golden hits to CQ

GOLDEN HITS: Debbie Robertson arrives in Mount Morgan for a special concert on Sunday, March 4. Contributed

DEBBIE Robertson is bringing all the golden hits of yesteryear to Mount Morgan.

One of Queensland's most versatile performers, she has dedicated her life to the entertainment industry, with a wealth of knowledge spanning a successful career of nearly 40 years.

Ms Robertson started out in the industry as one of Brisbane's youngest acts appearing on television, live theatre and many clubs throughout Brisbane and the Wide Bay and Burnett Region where she spent a lot of her childhood.

She has worked alongside showbiz greats such as John Farnham, Marcia Hines, Col Joy, Maria Dallas, Russell Morris and Billy Thorpe.

At a young age, she realised the only thing she aspired to be was a successful singer and entertainer.

Throughout the years, apart from club performances, she has performed many tribute shows.

Now she will showcase her unique talent in her Golden Hits of Yesterday show.

The shows are tailor-made for all ages and music styles, with lots of dancing and comedy to be enjoyed.

Dancing is encouraged throughout and after the show. Ms Robertson performs country classics and rock and roll which are always popular.

The show includes a long list of artists ranging from Dusty Springfield to Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash to Roy Orbison and Tammy Wynette to The Carpenters and many more.

Ms Robertson moves with ease from powerful vocals of Shirley Bassey to the sensitivity of Doris Day with her faultless vocals capturing the mood of each song perfectly.

This combined with her presence on stage, effervescent personality and genuine passion to entertain her audiences is what makes her a master of her craft.

As an entertainer, it's about bringing joy to people and she has had the longevity in the industry to do what she loves.

"It is a privilege to have spent a lifetime entertaining audiences and I always look forward to those I haven't met yet,” Ms Robertson said.

As part of her Queensland tour, Debbie Robertson will be performing at Mount Morgan's School of Arts Hall, located at 33 Morgan St on Sunday, March 4.

The show is three hours with interval, starting at 1pm.

Tickets will be available at the door, general admission is $20 while a family pass for two adults and two children will be $50.

Afternoon tea will be supplied by Grandma's Cafe in Morgan St, Mount Morgan.

You can visit www.debbierobertson.com.au for more information.