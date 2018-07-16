Menu
The two missing girls police are looking for. Picture: QLD Police
Critical Alert

Desperate search for missing girls

by Natalie Wolfe
16th Jul 2018 8:19 AM

QUEENSLAND Police have asked the public to help them find two 11-year-old girls who went missing from a home south of Brisbane last night.

Officers spent the night searching for the two girls who were last seen at a home in Bannockburn, near Logan, around 9pm.

Police believe the girls could be travelling to Dutton Park, 45 minutes north of Bannockburn.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers made a number of inquiries overnight and were resuming their search this morning.

They are both described as about 150cm tall, medium build, caucasian with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

One of the girls was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark tights and the other was last seen wearing shorts and a pink T-shirt with white and black stripes.

Police are appealing for the girls or anyone with further information to contact Police Link on 131 444

editors picks missing child missing person qps

