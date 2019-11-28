Qld Police, Corrective Services face off for charity

GAME ON: Police officer Mitch Berry, Capricornia Correctional Centre superintendent Alexis Livingstone, police officer Justin Dickinson and QCS officer Neil Clarke are gearing up for Saturday’s charity rugby league game. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

RUGBY LEAGUE: Queensland Corrective Services are primed to defend their title in the charity clash with the Queensland Police Service in Rockhampton this weekend.

QCS scored a convincing win last year and they’re pretty confident of repeating the dose at Browne Park on Saturday night.

The 2018 edition raised more than $15,000 for Drought Angels, and this year’s chosen charity is Give Me 5 For Kids.

Organisers are hoping for a similar figure this weekend and are calling on the community to get behind the fundraiser, which will feature a children’s coaching clinic and two games.

The clinic, hosted by the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras, will be at 3pm.

The QPS women will tackle Rockhampton Brothers women at 4.30pm before the men’s showdown kicks off at 6pm.

Event organiser Senior Constable Mitch Berry said it was set to be another entertaining day, with the main game sure to be a “good battle”.

“Corrections won by 20 points last year, hopefully it’s a lot closer this year,” he said.

“Everyone’s keen and wants to get on there.

“I’m hoping for a big crowd. Anywhere from 500 to 1000 would be amazing.”

Capricornia Correctional Centre officer Neil Clarke will manage the QCS team on Saturday.

He said their line-up included some experienced campaigners as well as some players new to rugby league.

“We’re going to go out and play it hard and fair,” he said.

“We’ve been training since October so we’re a lot fitter than we were last year, a lot younger players so we’re going to win the trophy,” he said.

Alexis Livingstone, superintendent at the Capricornia Correctional Centre, is tipping a spirited contest.

“Queensland Corrective Services are coming back to reclaim our title after our fantastic win last year,” she said.

“We’re expecting Queensland Police to have a fair bit of fire in their bellies because they will be keen to gain the trophy.

“Our team’s been training really hard so I’m confident.”

Livingstone said it was great that the two services could come together to support worthy causes.

“We work together on a daily basis to keep our community safe. To be able to have this charity event, raise money for some fantastic charities and causes at the same time as having some healthy rivalry on the pitch, is lovely.”

Entry is $5 and the coaching clinic is $10 a child.