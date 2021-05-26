Qld power crisis could affect NRL match

Suncorp Stadium has provided reassurances that Thursday night's NRL clash between the beleaguered Broncos and second-placed Melbourne Storm will proceed despite threats of a power blackout.

The guarantee comes after South East Queensland was thrown into chaos on Tuesday afternoon following an explosion at a major power plant that knocked out power to more than 375,000 homes and forced businesses to close.

Queenslanders have been warned of potential rolling power outages following the blaze at the Callide Power Station, east of Billoela, in the central part of the state.

Suncorp Stadium has given assurances a power blackout will not prevent the Broncos and Storm clash on Thursday from being completed. Picture: Dave Hunt

Both the Broncos and the Brisbane Lions are hosting home games this weekend, although the AFL clash at the Gabba is a daytime fixture.

A Suncorp Stadium spokesman said there were an adequate number of power generators to cover any blackout on Thursday night.

“We have contingency plans for power,” the spokesman told NCA NewsWire.

“We’ve got the backup generators for essential services and running the game in the event there were power outages.

“Our main priority is public safety of the patrons.”

Workers from the Callide Power Station gather outside following the fire that has threatened to cause more power outage across South East Queensland. Picture: William Debois

However, he was unsure whether or not the generators would kick in quick enough to prevent the game from stopping, and then restarting, if a power outage affected the ground.

“That I’m unsure of (whether the game would have to stop),” he said.



Artificial lighting is not so much the issue for the Brisbane Lions when they host the GWS Giants on Saturday but mainly power to all amenities. The match starts at 2pm.

State Energy Minister Mick de Brenni warned of further outages and asked for Queenslanders to be patient and understanding.

Queensland Energy Minister Mick de Brenni has warned of further outages. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

“The best way to ensure this is done as quickly as possible is to conserve energy use,” he said in a statement.

“If you and your family are in a position to, please consider conserving energy by turning off appliances, heaters and reverse-cycle airconditioning.

“Commercial and industrial users can also contribute to the effort by reducing energy use where it’s safe to do so.”

Stadiums Queensland, which runs both the Gabba and Suncorp Stadium, has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Qld power crisis could affect NRL match