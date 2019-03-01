Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
News

Public servants growing in number — and pay

by Sarah Vogler
1st Mar 2019 4:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE average cost of a Queensland public servant has jumped almost 12 per cent in five years, coming in at just under $100,000 per full-time-equivalent, the latest state audit report shows.

Auditor-General Brendan Worrell's financial audit report for the 2017-18 financial year confirmed both the number of staff employed by the State and the average cost of those staff was on the increase.

"Employee expenses for the total state sector increased from $22.8 billion to $24.4 billion," Mr Worrell said in his report, tabled in State Parliament yesterday.

"The increases in employee costs mostly relates to the general government sector, rising from $21.3 billion to $22.7 billion - an increase of 6.7 per cent."

Almost 250,000 public servants were on the state's payroll in the 2017-18 financial year, up over 3 per cent on the previous year and almost 13 per cent over five years, with the cost per employee also growing.

"Average cost per FTE has grown from $88,664 to $99,197 over the past five years - an increase of 11.9 per cent," the report found.

"Over the five years from 2014, the number of FTEs has grown by 27 745 - an increase of 12.7 per cent.

"These increases have mostly occurred in the health and education sectors."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her Labor Government have come under fire for ballooning public servant numbers, in the wake of the former LNP government's slashing of thousands of positions.

More Stories

public servants public service queensland government taxpayers

Top Stories

    Meth mum jailed for 9 years after 170kmh death drive

    premium_icon Meth mum jailed for 9 years after 170kmh death drive

    News Sole survivor told first responders she wanted to go to heaven to be with her husband and son.

    • 1st Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: Why trio drove 1200kms for CQ armed robbery

    premium_icon REVEALED: Why trio drove 1200kms for CQ armed robbery

    Crime They stole guns and ute from farm and torched ute after robbery

    Taxi armed robbery during teens' three-week crime spree

    premium_icon Taxi armed robbery during teens' three-week crime spree

    Crime Pair were 14 when they carried out more than six burglaries

    HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ocean views and close to town

    premium_icon HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ocean views and close to town

    Property Brick home with the opportunity for renovations or a second storey