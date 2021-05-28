Qld push to host State of Origin I

Deputy Premier Steven Miles says Queensland owns Game 1 of this year’s State of Origin and deserves it back. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Deputy Premier Steven Miles says Queensland owns Game 1 of this year’s State of Origin and deserves it back. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Queensland is the rightful owner of this year’s State of Origin series opener and the game should be played in Townsville if it is shifted from the MCG, says Deputy Premier Steven Miles.

The MCG is scheduled to host the opening match on June 9, but a venue change is likely after Melbourne entered a seven-day lockdown at midnight on Thursday.

The ACT, or another “neutral” venue, has been tipped as a possible location, but Mr Miles was having none of that.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles says if the MCG State of Origin I clash is relocated, then it should return to Queensland. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

He said Game I, under a venue rotation system between the two competing states, was a Queensland home game, and if it was moved from the MCG, then Townsville’s QCB Stadium should be the venue.

“First of all, we would love to see the situation in Victoria under control and for Melbourne to go ahead with their State of Origin game,” he told reporters on Friday.

“But if they are unable to, then the most sensible place to move the game to is Townsville.

“This is a game, that under the rotation, should be played in Queensland, it’s considered a Queensland home game.”

He said the ACT was, under NRL rules, considered part of NSW and staging the match there would contravene the rotation system.

“What’s long been the tradition (is) to rotate which state has two home games, and this round, this season was Queensland’s turn,” he said.

“It shouldn’t be moved to the ACT, which under the NRL rules is considered part of NSW.”



Health Minister Yvette D’Ath also laid the gauntlet down to the NRL.

She said Queensland’s record of handling Covid-19 was solid and why Townsville should be the NRL’s preferred venue.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath says the NRL should look at the state’s record in handling Covid-19 when choosing where to relocate the game. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

“Where else would you want to play State of Origin? We have handled Covid so well in this state,” she said.

“The southerners are voting with their feet, we’ve got so many NSW and Victorians moving to Queensland, they know this is the best state to be in.”

Victoria recorded four new cases overnight, bringing the total number of infections in the state’s cluster to 30.

The state also recorded two overseas acquired cases, which are in hotel quarantine, bringing the total number of active coronavirus cases to 39.

More than 47,000 test results have been received in the past 24 hours.

Originally published as Qld push to host State of Origin I