Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Qld records first new case of COVID-19 in nine days

26th Jun 2020 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND has recorded its first new case of coronavirus in nine days, with still only two active cases across the state.

The latest case, which is the first since June 17, relates to a person who has returned from overseas.

 

Since the COVID-19 outbreak started, Queensland has recorded 1067 total cases with one person remaining in hospital.

There have been six deaths and 347,601 tests conducted.

Originally published as Qld records first new case of COVID-19 in nine days

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council estimates COVID-19 income loss to be $2.2 million

        premium_icon Council estimates COVID-19 income loss to be $2.2 million

        Money Council is yet to hand down the 2020-21 budget which has been held off so they can fully understand the effects of COVID-19 which are just coming through now.

        Missing man found dead after serious quad bike crash

        premium_icon Missing man found dead after serious quad bike crash

        Breaking The person was reported missing earlier this morning after falling to return home...

        Rocky business owner’s good deed for sacked Coles worker

        premium_icon Rocky business owner’s good deed for sacked Coles worker

        Community Rockhampton man’s kind-gesture in response to young woman’s act of justice gone...

        Woman’s curious collection of Rocky region memories

        premium_icon Woman’s curious collection of Rocky region memories

        News “It’s a really interesting mix at work because we’ve got some older people who...