Queensland Premier Annastacia Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed there were no new COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday morning. Picture: David Kapernick
Health

Qld records two-week virus streak

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
15th Aug 2020 1:55 PM

Queensland has recorded its 14th consecutive day without any COVID-19 community transmission, as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed there had been no new cases in the 24 hours to Saturday.

It comes after two sailors on board a cargo ship off Townsville tested positive for the virus on Friday, sparking fears the virus could ripple through the ship.

However, all remaining crew have tested negative.

Ms Palaszczuk said the infected pair were now in hospital, where they were being treated and quarantined.

"I want to reassure Queenslanders that both Maritime Safety and Queensland Health are working collaboratively to make sure the ship is being monitored and two people have been removed directly to hospital," she said.

There were more than 5600 coronavirus tests conducted in the 24 hours to Saturday.

Queensland has just nine active cases.

Originally published as Qld records two-week virus streak

