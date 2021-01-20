QLD Reds to train with aspiring young players across CQ

Has your son or daughter always wanted to rub shoulders with Queenslands’ elite rugby union players?

Now’s their chance, with the Queensland Reds touring the Central Highlands as part of the 2021 Reds to Regions, a way for the team to connect with the wider Queensland community.

After establishing meaningful and lasting connections in 2020, players will return to the same region they visited last year and will again be billeted with local families.

From Wednesday, January 20 to Friday, January 22, Reds and Wallabies player Hunter Paisami and Reds player Jock Campbell will head to the region for the second year.

The pair will host clinics and social outings with aspiring rugby union players across the region.

Queensland Reds players Hunter Paisami and Jock Campbell helped with day-to-day duties at Emerald Downs during their three-day visit in 2020.

Reds head coach Brad Thorn said the team was excited to bring back ‘Reds to Regions’ after its inaugural launch in 2020.

“It was important for us to reconnect with the Queensland community,” he said.

“We got around the state. The communities loved it and so did the players.

“We want to show it wasn’t just a one-off last year. It’s all about care and connection between us and the people of Queensland.”

Team staff will join 35 players in 28 regional hubs for three days of training, social events and work experience.

Queensland Reds players will return to the Central Highlands on January 20-22 as part of the 2021 Reds to Regions, connecting with young players and local communities.

Like last year, the players will partake in manual labour on their billet family’s farm or property to give them a true taste of life in regional Queensland.

“We’re not the Brisbane Reds, we’re the Queensland Reds,” Mr Thorn said.

“If you’re going to represent your state, it’s important to know what it means to represent them.”

Paisami and Campbell will be hosting events in Emerald, Rolleston and Blackwater.

Wednesday, January 20 – Emerald

1.30-3.30pm: Emerald Aquatic Centre

New to Rugby Union? Everyone is invited to join Jock and

Hunter at the Emerald Aquatic Centre, for a swim and

slides. Normal entry fee applies.

4.15-5.15pm: Train with the Reds

Girls and boys from U8s to U12s, free at Morton Park.

5.15-6.15pm: Train with the Reds

Teenage girls and boys to U17s, free at Morton Park.

7.00pm: Dinner with Rams

The Reds will join the Rams at the Maraboon Tavern for dinner and a health and wellbeing session. Dinner at own cost. Suitable for 15 years and over.

Thursday, January 21 – Rolleston

4.15pm: Training and BBQ

Girls and boys from U8s to U12s, free at the Rolleston

Community Oval. Followed by a BBQ and health and wellbeing session, for players, supporters and anyone else who wants to join. The canteen will be operating.

Friday, January 22 – Blackwater

7.00am: Brekkie and training

A breakfast open to juniors, seniors and supporters at Bellert Oval, home

of the Basilisks, followed by a free training session for girls and boys from U8s to U12s.

For more information, contact your local club, or contact Cam Heath (CHRU President) on

0427 055 320 or Liz Alexander (CHJRU Secretary) on 0429 471 511.