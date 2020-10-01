Menu
Qld restrictions scaled back: What it means for you

by Cormac Pearson
1st Oct 2020 5:31 AM
Queenslanders will today be celebrating the easing of coronavirus restrictions, with more people allowed in beer gardens and larger crowds allowed.

In another leap closer to normality, the amount of people permitted in an outdoor public space increased to one person to every 2sq m, instead of the previous 4sq m rule, as of 1am on Thursday.

 

Friends Letitia Boyce and Ellee Stockman enjoy the al fresco dining at Sunshine Beach Surf Club as outdoor seating restrictions are lifted this week. Picture: Lachie Millard
This means businesses can host 50 per cent of their maximum occupancy in a welcome boost across the state.

The Sunshine Beach Surf Club are keen to show off their stunning new beer garden just in time for the long weekend.

The club is now allowed 50 more people outside than it could host yesterday, which manager Ty Sutherland said was "a blessing".

"It's been busy all week for the last few weeks so with the extra seating we can fit more people in which will be good," Mr Sutherland said.

"Even if we can't get to the capacity of what we once were, anything is better than what we started with which was 20 people per section."

 

Melbourne Storm will take on Parramatta at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Stadiums in Queensland will now be able to hold 75 per cent of their capacity and COVID-safe community events will also benefit with 1000 people now allowed to attend, rather than the previous 500 person limit.

Queensland recorded no new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. There are currently five active cases in the state.

 

 

 

Originally published as Qld restrictions scaled back: What it means for you

