QLD restrictions: What you need to know from May 16

As coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease, more confusion arises over which non-essential activities are allowed to take place. Here's what you need to know about step one of reopening Queensland from Saturday 16 May 2020.

Cafes, Restaurants and Pubs

With dining in at restaurants, pubs and clubs with a maximum of ten patrons at a time being permitted as of Saturday, many food services will be reopening their doors. Businesses are required to have a COVID-safe plan in place with many establishments requiring bookings ahead of time. Make sure to call up your local cafe or restaurant to check for availabilities before heading over for a bite to eat.





Hairdressers, beauticians and nail salons

Hairdressers and beauty therapy establishments are required to keep record of names and contact details of each client serviced, given close interactions and to assist in contact tracing if required. For more information visit business.qld.gov.au.

Outdoor activities and gatherings

Up to 10 people will be allowed to gather outside for recreational activity. People will also be able to travel up to 150km for day trips. For outback Queensland, up to 20 locals will be allowed to dine out, recognising the low and sometimes non-existent levels of coronavirus in regional areas. Those locals will be allowed to travel up to 500km as well.

Up to 10 people are allowed to attend outdoor boot camp personal training sessions. If the training requires equipment it must be disinfected between each use. Participants must maintain 4 square metres per person and are encouraged to bring their own equipment where possible.

STAGE ONE FROM MAY 15 11.59PM

■ Gatherings in homes (maximum five visitors, allowed from separate households)

■ Gatherings of up to 10 people for: outdoor non-contact activity, personal training, pools (indoor and outdoor), public spaces and lagoons, parks, playground equipment, outdoor gyms, skate parks, libraries, weddings, hiking and other recreational activities in national and state parks, places of worship and religious ceremonies

■ Funerals (maximum 20 indoors or 30 outdoors)

■ Recreational travel (maximum 150km within your region for day trips)

■ Retail shopping

■ 10 people permitted at any one time for: dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licenced clubs, RSL clubs and hotels - no bars or gaming, open homes and auctions, beauty therapy and nail salons (with register of clients and COVID SAFE plan

■ For the outback, 20 people permitted at any one time for: dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licenced clubs, RSL clubs and hotels for locals only, proof of residence required - no bars or gaming, plus recreational travel 500km within the outback if you live in the outback

STAGE TWO FROM JUNE 12

■ Gatherings of up to 20 people in homes, public spaces and lagoons, non-contact indoor and outdoor community sport, personal training, gyms, health clubs, yoga studios, pools and community sports clubs, museums, art galleries, historic sites, weddings, parks, playgrounds, skate parks, outdoor gyms, libraries, hiking camping and recreational activities in national and state parks, places of worship and religious ceremonies

■ Funerals (maximum of 50)

■ Recreational travel, camping and accommodation, including caravan parks (max. 250km within your region)

■ Retail shopping

■ 20 people permitted for: dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licenced clubs, RSL clubs, casinos and hotels - no bars or gaming - indoor cinemas, open homes and auctions, outdoor amusement parks, tourism experiences, zoos and arcades, concert venues, theatres, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums, beauty therapy, nail salons and spas

■ School holidays - drive holiday in your region

■ Tourism accommodation

■ Outback: 50 people permitted at any one time for: dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licenced clubs, RSL clubs and hotels for locals only, proof of residence required - no bars or gaming, plus recreational travel within the outback if you live in the outback

STAGE THREE FROM JULY 10

Subject to further planning and review, intrastate and interstate travel will be permitted and a maximum of 100 will be permitted for:

■ Gatherings in public spaces and homes

■ Dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licenced clubs, RSL clubs and hotels

■ Indoor cinemas

■ Places of worship

■ Museums, art galleries and historic sites

■ Pools and community sports clubs

■ Community sport

■ Gyms, health clubs and yoga studios

■ Outdoor amusement parks, zoos and arcades

■ Concert venues, theatres, arenas and auditoriums

■ Weddings

■ Funerals

■ Saunas and bathhouses

■ Open homes and auctions

■ Casinos, gaming and gambling venues

■ Pubs, registered and licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels

■ Nightclubs

■ Beauty therapy and massage parlours

■ Libraries

■ Hiking and camping in national and state parks

WHICH AREAS ARE CONSIDERED OUTBACK?

Balonne Shire Council

Banana Shire Council

Barcaldine Regional Council

Barcoo Shire Council

Blackall - Tambo Regional Council

Boulia Shire Council

Bulloo Shire Council

Carpentaria Shire Council

Central Highlands Regional Council

Cloncurry Shire Council

Croydon Shire Council

Diamantina Shire Council

Etheridge Shire Council

Flinders Shire Council

Longreach Regional Council

Maranoa Regional Council

McKinlay Shire Council

Mornington Shire Council

Mount Isa City Council

Murweh Shire Council

Paroo Shire Council

Quilpie Shire Council

Richmond Shire Council

Winton Shire Council