Today's Paper
The education centre
Education

Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

by and Antonia O’Flaherty, Geoff Egan
19th Feb 2020 5:10 AM
QUEENSLAND OP results have slipped in nearly 40 per cent of schools around the state, with fewer students achieving top Overall Positions in the past decade.

While nearly 60 per cent of schools increased the number of students achieving in the top five bandwidths, 38.65 per cent or 126 schools' results declined when comparing the percentage of students with an OP 1 to 5 in 2009 and 2019.

However, the average size of OP eligible cohorts has dropped from 74 to 49 students per school with a shift towards alternative pathways including VET, IB and school-based apprenticeships in the same period.

 

 

The biggest drop was a 21 percentage point decrease in top results at Gin Gin State High School, which had one of its 18 OP students achieve a top mark in 2019, down from eight out of 30 OP-eligible students in 2009.

It was followed by an 18.75 percentage point drop at the Gold Coast's Tamborine Mountain College, which also had a small cohort of 19 students opt to receive an OP.

Independent Schools Queensland executive director David Robertson
Independent Schools Queensland executive director David Robertson

Independent Schools Queensland executive director David Robertson said OP results of one to five were just one part of the state's school leavers achievements.

"Another measure is whether students have achieved the results that enable them to reach their goals - whether that be an OP 9 or 13 that gets them into the university course of their choice or completing a school-based apprenticeship or traineeship that leads to a full-time job," he said.

Queensland Secondary Principals' Association president Mark Breckenridge said the OP was not the only method to gain entry to university, and encouraged students who may have been disappointed to explore other options that help them achieve their goals.

education op results queensland school

