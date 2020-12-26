OPINION: 'State suffers as premier builds Trump-like wall’

The Trump approach of building walls works politically for Annastacia Palaszczuk, but why is the she wiping $250m from the tourism industry, asks Vikki Campion.

The Trump approach of building walls works politically for Annastacia Palaszczuk, but why is the she wiping $250m from the tourism industry, asks Vikki Campion.

OPINION

In Queensland, anyone south of the border is colloquially known as a "Mexican". Annastacia Palaszczuk has taken this a step further and, Trump-like, built a "wall" to keep them out.

Henry Parkes, the grandfather of the Australian Federation, would be rolling in his grave.

Where is the clause in the constitution that says from time to time we will revert to fiefdoms? Section 117 actually says the opposite:

"A subject of the Queen, resident in any state, shall not be subject in any other state to any disability or discrimination which would not be equally applicable to him if he were a subject of the Queen resident in such other state."

As the Labor states locked out the Liberal voters in NSW, the state recorded less COVID-19 cases than Antarctica this week - 17 in Sydney compared to 36 at Bernardo O'Higgins base. If we don't watch out we will have an economy of similar size.

While the Trump approach of building walls seems to work politically for Palaszczuk, a senior Sydney doctor on the frontline of NSW's COVID response says Queensland in December is where NSW was in March in terms of organisation.

Only this week did Queensland bring in QR codes. To get a test, you have to book an appointment. Many give up after being on hold for an hour. The Yeppoon COVID clinic is open only between 8.30am and 10.30am while the regional centre of Rockhampton is open from 6.30am to 10.30am.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has closed her border to NSW. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Who knew COVID kept such family-friendly working hours?

Throughout this saga NSW is testing four times more than Queensland on average, even though its population is only 50 per cent bigger.

Labor premiers are hooked on the electoral sweetener of ad hoc border closures in pursuit of an unworkable eradication strategy. There will inevitably be cases even after a vaccine - just as there is globally with polio and measles - because not everyone will get vaccinated.

It seems Labor premiers are big on immigration, just not if they come from Liberal-voting NSW.

But it's NSW taking the overseas flights - 51 per cent of international arrivals as Queensland took 17.1 per cent and Victoria took 12.3 per cent.

Since we are playing this ridiculous game of fiefdoms, let's have fiefdom passports and you can only disembark there.

When Palaszczuk cancelled a tropical Christmas this week, one restaurant in northern NSW lost 560 bookings.

Saturday Telegraph columnist Vikki Camion. Picture: Simon Scott

Cancellations are still running red hot and they don't even have the Tamworth Country Music Festival - worth in excess of $60m to the local economy - to look forward to because the NSW government advised it was too dangerous, even though the town hasn't had a positive COVID test since June.

A single country motel business is copping a $200,000 hit as a result of this decision, killing off beach-bound road trippers because of a well-handled, tracked and tested cluster on the northern beaches peninsula.

Hundreds of regional service industry workers will not have jobs to go back to - but Ana is still celebrating because at Birdees in Brisbane they are dancing shoulder to shoulder.

Sometimes you can only marvel at the perverse kaleidoscope of political incongruence.

Policies between borders are incoherent and also utterly inconsistent. Why can thousands grind up on each other in Brisbane, one million people can watch colourful explosives in Sydney, but a few thousand can't get together in Tamworth to watch a banjo player?

Why is Palaszczuk wiping $250m from her own tourism industry, putting at risk the jobs of so many who probably voted for her?

Just whose job is it to correct premiers for disregarding the overarching law of this nation?

Sometimes you just have to accept these mysteries and not find logic in them. They will continue to play political games until the economic reality dawns that if you like hospitals you need taxes to fund them and jobs to pay taxes.

Trade, especially services, has plummeted and the cost of COVID has been borne by small business while big box retailers, and Amazon, make record profits.

Some aren't feeling so festive and it's not because of COVID, but because many small operators are smashed for good.

Originally published as QLD suffers as Palaszczuk builds 'Trump-like wall'