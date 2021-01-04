Qld survivors paid $116 million in compo

Organisations refusing to join the National Redress Scheme 'should do the right thing'

Organisations refusing to join the National Redress Scheme 'should do the right thing'

Queensland survivors of child sexual abuse have been paid out $116 million in compensation through the national redress scheme, it can be revealed.

It comes as more big name organisations sign up to the scheme, which was announced in the wake of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, including Swimming Australian, Surf Life Saving Australia and St Vincent de Pauls.

There have been 2661 applications received from Queensland, with 1354 payments made to date, totalling $116.6 million.

Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston will reveal more institutions have signed up to the national redress scheme for survivors of child sexual abuse. Picture: Gary Ramage

It compares to 849 payments made in NSW totalling $68.5 million, 757 payments made in Victoria totalling $62 million and 729 payments made in WA totalling $60.5 million.

Payments of up to $150,000 can be accessed through the scheme.

Social Services and Families Minister Anne Ruston said naming and shaming institutions which had not signed up back in July had encouraged more to do so.

She said since July another 337 applications across the country that had been on hold due to an institution not signing up had since been processed.

Another 110, including 23 from Queensland, should be processed later this month.

"The significant increase in the number of institutions participating in the Scheme means more applications can be progressed and survivors will not face unnecessary delays as they seek the redress which they have already waited so long to receive," she said.

More than 110 non-government institutions in Queensland have signed up, including the Royal Queensland Bush Children's Health Scheme, Queensland Police-Citizens Youth Welfare Association, North Australian Pastoral Company.

Senator Ruston said there was still work to be done to improve the scheme to ensure more survivors were able to access the payments.

"In the last six months the Scheme has worked with 11 institutions that have taken the necessary steps to join the Scheme but are unfortunately unable to participate at this time, as they cannot currently meet the legislated requirements to join," Minister Ruston said.

Nationwide there have been 9117 applications received, 4530 payments made totalling $377 million.

Independent reviewer Robyn Kruk is due to report on the legislated second anniversary review of the national redress scheme in the first three months of 2021.

Jehovah's Witnesses, Kenja Communications and Fairbridge Restored Limited have yet to join the scheme, or signify their intent to join.

Originally published as Qld survivors paid $116 million in compo