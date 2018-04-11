Qld taekwon-do championships come to Rocky

Rockhampton's McNae's Dojang will be hosting this year's Taekwon-Do Queensland championships.

TAEKWON-DO: It's been 10 years but the United ITF Taekwon-Do Queensland Championships are finally returning to the Beef Capital and Rockhampton youngsters are ready to throw a punch.

Principal instructor and owner of McNae's Dojang, Ashleigh McNae, is thrilled that for the first time since opening her dojo four years ago, every one of her students will have the chance to compete on the state's self-defence stage.

The championships will held on April 21 at CQUnviersity's sporting complex from 9am to 5pm, and over 100 taekwon-do students are expected to compete.

With the numbers expected to be even higher closer to the date and fellow Rockhampton dojos jumping on board, the event will be a major drawcard for the sporting community.

To McNae, the chance to bring an affordable and accessible platform for some of Rockhampton's athletes to shine on means the world.

"They are my children,” McNae said of her students.

Lincoln and Reid Beckett will be competing in this year's championships. Steph Allen

"Hopefully I can give everyone a competitive edge because being a two-time Australian team representative and the current Australian champion for my division in patterns, I enjoy a competition.

"I think, 'why do the sport if you can't play the game?'.

"Hopefully bringing the championships to the region will also bring accommodation and tourism-wise support as well. This will only small but hopefully it will get bigger.”'

To McNae taekwon-do is good not just for family involvement but also for the "mind, body and soul”.

"Especially for a woman, it's empowering,” she said.

"Self-defence is major thing and it's so important to have that self confidence in yourself.

"I'm a big believer in that and teaching kids that as well.

Particular stand-outs that will compete on the day include Lincoln and Reid Beckett, Ethan Harpenson, Lincoln Blackburn and Nikita Nunn.

"Lincoln Reid's strength is his patterns and he's a good sparrer as well,” McNae said.

"Nikita's are definitely patterns but she's really progressing in sparring as well and this will be her first tournament.

"Lincoln Blackburn will be doing sparring as well as power breaking which involves breaking a certain amount of boards. Every board you do is like a knock-out. He got gold in New South Wales in his division.

"Reid's special technique has gotten pretty good and his sparring. He's a real pocket rocket.

"Ethan is a senior and will be sparring. He's got a talent for that.”