Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Qld Tamil family sent offshore despite reprieve

31st Aug 2019 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A TAMIL asylum seeker family has been transported to Christmas Island after being given a reprieve against deportation from Australia until Wednesday.

Supporters said they lost contact with the family on Friday night, and learned just after 2am that they had arrived at a detention centre on the island, northwest of Australia.

The family's lawyers also claim they were not informed of the plan.

In a statement the Home to Bilo group said the family's solicitor Carina Ford had been notified of the move in a notice received from the immigration department during the night.

Tamil asylum seekers Nadesalingnam, wife Priya, and their Australian-born daughters Dharuniga and Kopiga. Picture: Twitter
Tamil asylum seekers Nadesalingnam, wife Priya, and their Australian-born daughters Dharuniga and Kopiga. Picture: Twitter

Priya, her husband Nadesalingam and their Australian-born children Kopika, 4, and Tharunicaa, 2, had been held at a Darwin military base.

Priya was able to make contact with family and friends when they arrived at Christmas Island.

"My children have been separated from their world," she said.

"This is the second flight in as many days under the cover of darkness, taking this family even further away from the support of the community that loves them," family friend Rebekah Holt said.

A view of the detention centre when it was in use.
A view of the detention centre when it was in use.

The move comes after a judge issued a last-minute injunction to halt their deportation from Melbourne to Sri Lanka on Thursday night.

The family landed in Darwin after the order was made and were taken off the plane.

On Friday, there was another glimmer of hope.

A Melbourne court ordered the government not to expel the youngest child until a further hearing on Wednesday.

The family's legal team say only Tharunicaa is protected under the ruling because her claims for asylum protections have never been assessed.

The rest of her family could be expelled as their legal avenues have been exhausted but Ms Ford said Australia would be condemned if it split up the family.

Despite mounting community pressure, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is refusing to budge.

"I would like the family to accept that they are not refugees, they're not owed protection by our country," he told the NineNetwork on Friday.


Mr Dutton said the deportation had been years in the making and should surprise no-one, least of all the couple who had been warned prior to having children that they would not be allowed to stay.

Staff from Serco wait at the door of a secure apartment at Mercure Hotel in Darwin before moving the Tamil family back to airport. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images.
Staff from Serco wait at the door of a secure apartment at Mercure Hotel in Darwin before moving the Tamil family back to airport. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images.

More Stories

biloela christmas island community deportation editors picks family

Top Stories

    HAPPY FATHER'S DAY: Meet Central Queensland's best dads

    premium_icon HAPPY FATHER'S DAY: Meet Central Queensland's best dads

    News See CQ's ten best dads, submitted by our reader's

    The Central Queensland app bringing people together

    premium_icon The Central Queensland app bringing people together

    News What is CQ's latest tech start-up Serv-I?

    What's on around the grounds this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around the grounds this weekend

    Sport Rockhampton Hockey grand finals headline the action

    What's on: Rodeo by the shore plus more

    premium_icon What's on: Rodeo by the shore plus more

    News Check out the hottest events across 48 hours this weekend