Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a reform following the dramatic evacuation of a Gold Coast aged care facility on the Gold Coast.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a reform following the dramatic evacuation of a Gold Coast aged care facility on the Gold Coast. Bev Lacey
News

Qld to name, shame private aged-care homes

by Sonia Kohlbacher
19th Jul 2019 9:32 AM

The Queensland government will set minimum staffing standards at state-owned nursing homes but admits it can't force private facilities to do the same.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the reform on Friday, a week after the dramatic evacuation of 70 high-care residents from a private nursing home on the Gold Coast.

New laws will force Queensland's 16 state-owned facilities to provide a minimum of 3.65 nursing hours per patient, per day and to publicly report staff ratios.

But while the state government can't force private facilities to publish staffing ratios, it can name and shame those that don't.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the identity of those
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the identity of those "unwilling to do the right thing" will be revealed.

"We want private aged-care facilities to share their staffing levels for the sake of transparency," Ms Palaszczuk said on Friday.

"If they choose not to, we won't be afraid to reveal the identity of those unwilling to do the right thing by elderly Queenslanders."

The announcement comes as officials from the federal health department prepare to provide an update for displaced residents, their families and staff from Earle Haven.

A dispute between that facility's owner and a contractor trusted to operate the site's high-care wing saw residents effectively abandoned a week ago, without enough staff to properly care for them.

The Queensland Nurses Union has claimed that only one registered nurse was on duty on the day that facility abruptly shut down.

Earle Haven's evacuated residents are in limbo in the care of other homes across the Gold Coast.

More Stories

aged care editors picks elderly nursing homes queensland seniors-news

Top Stories

    Tensions reach boiling point at community rehab forum

    premium_icon Tensions reach boiling point at community rehab forum

    News Residents slam QLD Health, say they have been treated with no respect or dignity

    Grandmother's heartbreaking bid to hold on to her grandson

    premium_icon Grandmother's heartbreaking bid to hold on to her grandson

    News Where do you go when even GoFundMe can't help you?

    Rocky region's property owners could dodge hefty levy bills

    premium_icon Rocky region's property owners could dodge hefty levy bills

    Politics Government shares plan to address controversial levy changes.

    Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    premium_icon Troubles for million dollar claim against Gladstone Port

    Crime Twist will impact this and other class actions in Queensland