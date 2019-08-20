Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Mike Knott BUN310519ANA12
Politics

Qld to outlaw traffic-stopping devices

by Sonia Kohlbacher
20th Aug 2019 11:18 AM

DEVICES used by protesters to lock themselves together and slow their removal from roads and train tracks they block will be outlawed in Queensland.

Steel cylinders and drums filled with concrete used by protesters when they lay across a road or railway will also become illegal and police will be given powers to search for them under new laws.

Police have arrested dozens of Extinction Rebellion protesters in recent weeks but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament on Tuesday she believes new laws are needed.

"Everyone has the right to conduct a peaceful protest," she told parliament on Tuesday.

"The activities of some are not peaceful, they're not right and I'm not going to let them continue."

More Stories

anastasia palaszczuk climate change protests

Top Stories

    Prison escapee faces the courts after week on the run

    premium_icon Prison escapee faces the courts after week on the run

    Crime The 26-year-old was arrested in Gladstone after he escaped from police custody at Rockhampton Hospital

    Judge describes Rocky teens attitude as 'almost sociopathic'

    premium_icon Judge describes Rocky teens attitude as 'almost sociopathic'

    Crime Armed with a flick knife, the 17-year-old robbed a woman at night

    Your chance to vote for one of Rocky's best icons

    Your chance to vote for one of Rocky's best icons

    News Every weekend and afternoon the boardwalk is filled with people

    Coast Guard gives marine education on GKI

    premium_icon Coast Guard gives marine education on GKI

    News Classrooms don't get much better than this