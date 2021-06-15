Qld to ‘swelter’ between cold snaps

Morning temperatures will be up to 8C warmer in parts of inland Queensland on Wednesday.

Morning temperatures will be up to 8C warmer in parts of inland Queensland on Wednesday.

Some parts of Queensland are set to “swelter” through warm winter nights as week-on-week temperatures fluctuate by up to 15C.

After a week of temperatures 6-8C below average in Queensland, the Bureau of Meteorology is warning warm nights will make a reappearance before the next cold front moves through later in the week.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said temperatures would be 1-4C above average in the east and between 4-7C warmer inland.

Temperatures will be 1-4C above average in the east and between 4-7C warmer inland.

“The temperatures will likely peak tomorrow morning,” Ms Hoff said on Tuesday.

“We could have temperatures 8C above average, which will certainly make for a sweltering night in June.

“We’ll feel the warmer temperatures a lot more than we would have normally because it was so cold last week.

“To go from being below average to above … We’re seeing some locations have a week-by-week temperature fluctuation of between 10-15C.”

Ms Hoff said the warm weather would be felt “acutely” for anyone inland and around the coast but would not stick around for long.

“Temperatures will drop back below average from Friday onwards, as a cold front tracks over southern Queensland,” she said.

It follows a morning of wild weather across South East Queensland on Tuesday that resulted in thousands of homes being left without power and some hail.

“We saw those thunderstorms develop in the Western Downs and move towards Toowoomba, where the highest rainfall total was 27mm at Highfields,” Ms Hoff said.

“This system worked towards the coast and passed over Brisbane City between 9am-10.30am. We saw a lot of lightning and thunder, and a little bit of rain.”

Ms Hoff said there was the possibility of severe thunderstorms developing later on Tuesday between Caboolture and Gladstone, which could lead to damaging winds, large hail, and large accumulations of small hail.

Originally published as Qld to ‘swelter’ between cold snaps