Qld under-12 titles in Rocky a success despite weather

YOUNG TALENT: Gold Coast batsman Riley Bell in action against Central Queensland at the Queensland under-12 cricket titles, which were played in Rockhampton last week. Allan Reinikka ROK191218acricket

CRICKET: Wet weather presented some challenges but championship director Tony Newman was happy with how things went at the Queensland under-12 titles in Rockhampton.

For the second year in a row, Rockhampton hosted the tournament which attracted the best young talent from across the state.

Twelve teams competed this year, with Sunshine Coast taking the title for a second consecutive year with a hard-fought grand final against Metro South West.

Central Queensland finished eighth, beaten in the play-offs by Wide Bay.

Games were to be played on turf wickets at Rockhampton Cricket Ground and Kalka Shades but alternative venues had to be found when rain made them unplayable early in the week.

The first day of play was cancelled but games went ahead on the remaining four days of the titles, which finished on Friday.

Newman said that all things considered, the event well.

"There ended up being 24 games of cricket played in four days across a fair few venues,” he said.

"That was a good result, given the conditions early in the week.

"Everyone saw some good cricket, whether it was played on turf or astro-turf wickets, and we got a result with the grand final and play-offs all going ahead on Friday.”

Newman said the titles also provided a great economic boost for the region.

"We had 144 players and 30 officials. Every team also had 10 sets of parents as well as grandparents with them,” he said.

"We had 100-odd families travelling here and spending money here.

"It's not only great for Rockhampton Cricket but for the broader community.”