Shocking pictures of vet’s animal neglect

Jimboomba veterinarian David Ziebell failed to get his dog Cullie dental treatment for more than one year.

Jimboomba veterinarian David Ziebell failed to get his dog Cullie dental treatment for more than one year.

WARNING: Graphic images

THE shocking state of the animals in the care of a Queensland veterinarian has been revealed in photographs released by the RSPCA.

The confronting images were taken at Dr David Bruce Ziebell's Jimboomba property and show his dog Cullie's painful dental disease, that was left untreated for more than one year.

In Southport Magistrates Court yesterday, it was revealed that RSPCA inspectors nearly had to remove all of Cullie's teeth because the infection was so bad.

Cullie almost had to have all her teeth removed because the dental disease was left untreated.

Dead birds, a budgie with no water, and animals living in "appalling conditions" were also found by inspectors in October last year at Ziebell's property.

Barrister Nathan Boyd, who prosecuted on behalf of the RSPCA, said Ziebell "should have known better".

The veranda was littered with faeces. Picture: RSPCA

"There would be few people better equipped to care appropriately for animals than this defendant," he said.

"He should have known better and taken action sooner."

The RSPCA described the living conditions as ‘appalling’. Picture: RSPCA

The veterinarian, who works at a Park Ridge practice, pleaded guilty to three counts of animal neglect.

He was fined $2000, ordered to pay almost $6000 in costs and banned from owning pets for two years.

Ziebell's lawyer told the court his client had been a practising vet for "many years" and had let his home life slip because he focused too much on work.

Ziebell applied for Cullie to be returned to his care, but the court refused.

RSPCA prosecutor Tracey Jackson said she was relieved the Magistrate Kerrie O'Callaghan agreed not to return the dog to Ziebell.

"Cullie can now enjoy the rest of her life. She has done very well in foster care and now gets to go to her forever home," she said.

No conviction was recorded against Ziebell.