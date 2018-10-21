Menu
Severe summer of storms
Weather

Severe storm warning issued for southeast

by Michael Wray
21st Oct 2018 12:37 PM | Updated: 12:41 PM

BUREAU of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said a trough moving towards the coast from western Queensland would push possibly severe thunderstorms and hail over the southeast late today and tomorrow.

At 12.15pm, The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeast Queensland, with the prospect of large hailstones and damaging winds, with more storms developing across the region as the afternoon progresses.

 

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast predicts a high likelihood of storms in the southeast this afternoon.
The warning is for people in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast forecast districts.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours," the bureau said.

"Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Stanthorpe, Kingaroy, Ipswich, Gatton, Cherbourg, Oakey, Lowood, Nanango and Tara."

And he said that as winds turned north to north-easterly early in the week, maximum temperatures would rise well above average.

By Wednesday, the mercury in the far west, around places such as Longreach and Mt Isa, could push past 40C - about 7C above average, Mr Trenorden said.

 

Brothers Henry Fyfe, 4, and Tommy, 3, make the most of the sunshine at Tooway Creek, Moffat Beach, as the wet weather finally clears … for a while. Picture: Lachie Millard
Conditions will be slightly cooler in the southeast, with maximums on Wednesday of 32C in Brisbane and 34C in Ipswich - about 5C above average for both cities.

The warmer weather was good news for Sunshine Coast brothers Henry Fyfe, 4, and Tommy, 3.

The boys were cooped up indoors for days as rain battered the southeast, but with the sun's return, they seized the chance to blow off steam at Moffat Beach, where the family can be found at least a few times each week.

"That's their backyard, or they think it is anyway," said father Clint.

Mr Fyfe said the boys usually stayed out of the water over winter but had been eager to resume swimming as soon as the water warmed up, especially Henry, who is going to learn to surf this summer.

