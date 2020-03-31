Qld will close borders to non-critical interstate FIFO

CORONAVIRUS: State to close its borders to non-critical FIFO workers.

QUEENSLAND will close its borders to all non-critical interstate FIFO resources workers from midnight Saturday.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham has announced only interstate FIFO workers critical to a project's operations would be allowed into the state from this weekend's deadline.

"As all resources ministers around the country have said, the resources sector is essential to maintaining a strong Australian economy," Dr Lynham said.

"It is critical that we move now to prevent people who may have been exposed to the virus bringing it to Queensland.

"Queensland has no known cases in our remote regional communities, and restricting these workers from entering the state will remove a possible transmission route."

He said exempting critical people would ensure that resources projects could continue to produce essential mineral and energy resources and maintain safe operations on site.

The ban will exempt people critical to operations, including statutory positions specified in legislation.

Statutory positions include people responsible for worker health and safety.

The changes do not affect FIFO or DIDO workers travelling from within Queensland.

Dr Lynham said most of Queensland's resources companies had already stepped up their procedures in response to the pandemic.

"Government has been working with industry for some time on protective measures," he said.

"All resources projects in Queensland are providing a COVID plan for their interstate workers to Queensland Health, and have been requested to prepare plans for their intrastate workers."

The Chief Health Officer has already sought extra precautions in camps and those on the move, whether FIFO or drive-in, drive-out.