QLD wine bonanza as sales soar

QLD wine no longer on the nose as sales treble, vineyards sell out

Queenslanders are drinking more local wine than ever before, with sales trebling and vineyards selling out of stock.

In an unexpected pandemic gift, wine lovers who couldn't travel overseas or interstate have broadened their palates and opened their wallets to support the homegrown tipple.

Mike Hayes, chief winemaker at Sirromet and a former Australian winemaker of the year, said the sales bonanza was "a big shock" but the days of dismissing Queensland wine were long gone.

"People from Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast have supported country towns and demand has gone through the roof with many cellar doors cleaned out," Mr Hayes said.

"Sales have skyrocketed by up to 300 per cent."

Kate Clark from Carina Heights with Tegan Bilson from Robina sample a Gerler 2018 Petit Verdot made with grapes from the Granite Belt. Photo: Steve Pohlner

At City Winery in Fortitude Valley, director Adam Penberthy said COVID had been "the best thing for our business".

Online sales trebled of its Brisbane blended and bottled wines, which use grapes from around Australia including nebbiolo and petit verdot from the Granite Belt.

In August City Winery opened a cellar door in the deluxe retail strip of Edward Street.

"It's been extraordinary, people can't get enough of Queensland wine," Mr Penberthy said.

The good news coincides with the launch of The Vine and Shine Trail, a self-guided journey taking in more than 70 vineyards across the state.

A $460,000 joint initiative of the federal and state governments and Queensland Industry Wine Association, it has been years in the making.

Mr Hayes said Queensland was in an enviable position because it was not tied to tradition, like other parts of Australia, and used 110 grape varieties from around the world.

