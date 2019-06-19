Menu
Qld woman's alleged killer faces court

by Warren Barnsley
19th Jun 2019 12:40 PM

A man has faced court accused of killing a Queensland woman who hasn't been seen since she visited a sick relative eight months ago.

Jason Cooper, 44, has been accused of the manslaughter of Shae Francis, who was last seen at the Hervey Bay hospital in October 2018.

The 35-year-old woman wasn't reported missing until March this year.

Cooper is also charged with interfering with her corpse and stealing.

He appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being extradited a day earlier from Victoria.

Cooper was arrested in Bendigo last week after what police labelled a protracted investigation.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody, with his matter adjourned to July 22.

court crime editors picks extradited shae francis

