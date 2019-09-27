Qld’s 75 highest-earning companies revealed

ONE of Australia's largest construction firms has battled through a building slump to be named Queensland's top-earning private company.

A report by market research and analysis company IBISWorld has revealed the state's highest-revenue private businesses.

With revenue totalling $2.8 billion, Hutchinson Builders is Queensland's top-earning company.

Scott Hutchinson's company is also Australia's sixth highest earning.

Of the nation's top 500 private companies, 75 are from Queensland, or 15 per cent of the list.

IBISWorld senior industry analyst Liam Harrison said the economy was "going through some changes".

"It's not easy to tell exactly what's happening … there's a lot of flux," he said.

The senior IBISWorld analyst said there was usually a standout, industry-leading company on the list.

"There's usually individual performers in each sector that will buck the trend," he said.

"One of the biggest mentions from Queensland was One Stop Warehouse.

"They had an enormous revenue jump of over 100 per cent

"They've performed admirably."

One Stop Warehouse Group CEO Anson Zhang. The company is one of Queensland's top-earning private companies.

One Stop Warehouse is a wholesale distributor of solar panels, inverters, components and complete systems.

It recorded revenue of $391 million, 108.4 per cent up on the previous year.

The number of employees grew 66.2 per cent to 128.

Meticulous planning and goal-setting meant the rapid growth came as no shock to CEO Anson Zhang.

Mr Zhang started One Stop Warehouse six years ago after arriving to Australia from China in 2005.

Julia Davison, CEO of Goodstart Early Learning.

The young businessman said a growing solar industry and monthly revenue targets, driven by hardworking staff, meant the company was set to continue its expansion.

"We want to maintain a 100 per cent growth rate every year," he said.

"I am less surprised because I'm working every day to this target to get our company growing.

"I can feel it growing every day.

"We have employees from 18 countries all working together so it's very good."

Mr Harrison said new companies, such as those in the technology sector, were emerging while others were facing more difficult times.

"Building and construction is starting to slow down, particularly as residential property values stagnate," he said.

"We might be seeing a recovery soon but it's unlikely building and construction will pick up again in the next year."

QLD'S 75 HIGHEST-EARNING COMPANIES

HUTCHINSON BUILDERS

Revenue: $2.820b

Year-on-year (YOY) change: 5.3 per cent

Employees: 1794

Change: 9.6 per cent

Industry: Building and construction

TEYS AUSTRALIA - A CARGILL JOINT VENTURE

Revenue: $2.702b

YOY change: 3.9 per cent

Industry: Food product manufacturing

UNITINGCARE QUEENSLAND

Revenue: $1.522b

YOY change: 3.2 per cent

Employees: 12947

Change: 12.4 per cent

Industry: Hospitals

WORKPAC GROUP

Revenue: $1.438b

YOY change: 10.1 per cent

Employees: 428

Change: 0.7 per cent

Industry: Administrative services

BMD GROUP

Revenue: $1.312b

YOY change: 10.7 per cent

Employees: 1404

Change: 2.1 per cent

Industry: Building and construction

RACQ

Revenue: $1.247b

YOY change: 4.1 per cent

Industry: Community associations and other interest groups

AUTOPACT

Revenue: $1.238b

YOY change: 65.3 per cent

Employees: 1449

Change: 41.8 per cent

Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing

GOODSTART EARLY LEARNING

Revenue: $1.099b

YOY change: 8.2 per cent

Employees: 15056

Change: 1.3 per cent

Industry: Social assistance services

RAY WHITE GROUP

Revenue: $1.080b

YOY change: 3.4 per cent

Industry: Property operators and real estate services

MATER

Revenue: $1.064b

YOY change: 4.9 per cent

Employees: 5369

Change: 3.6 per cent

Industry: Hospitals

QUEENSLAND SUGAR

Revenue: $1.038b

YOY change: 8 per cent

Employees: 164

Change: 6.5 per cent

Industry: Livestock and other agricultural supplies wholesaling

BBQSAM

Revenue: $912m

YOY change: 3.4 per cent

Employees: 3430

Change: 38.5 per cent

Industry: Other store-based retailing

BRISBANE AIRPORT CORPORATION

Revenue: $842m

YOY change: 8.4 per cent

Employees: 378

Change: 10.5 per cent

Industry: Airport operations

CREDIT UNION AUSTRALIA

Revenue: $754m

YOY change: 8.4 per cent

Employees: 1012

Change: 9.2 per cent

Industry: Credit unions

J.J. RICHARDS & SONS

Revenue: $751m

YOY change: 7.5 per cent

Employees: 2169

Change: 11.3

Industry: Waste collection, treatment and disposal services

MINOR DKL FOOD GROUP

Revenue: $729m

YOY change: 3.8 per cent

Industry: Cafes and coffee shops

GRANDMOTORS GROUP OF COMPANIES

Revenue: $721m

YOY change: -0.3 per cent

Employees: 610

Change: 1.7 per cent

Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing

BOLTON CLARKE

Revenue: $517m

YOY change: 4.6 per cent

Employees: 4280

Change: -4 per cent

Industry: Residential care services

MOTORAMA GROUP

Revenue: $511m

YOY change: -3.3 per cent

Employees: 488

Change: -0.2 per cent

Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing

FIRSTMAC

Revenue: $502m

YOY change: 19.9 per cent

Employees: 377

Change: 7.7 per cent

Industry: Mortgage brokers

PALLADIUM GROUP

Revenue: $481m

YOY change: 6.1 per cent

Employees: 2435

Change: -9.1 per cent

Industry: Professional, scientific and technical services

SMRM HOLDINGS

Revenue: $478m

YOY change: 30 per cent

Employees: 216

Change: 11.3 per cent

Industry: Petroleum Refining and Petroleum Fuel Manufacturing

SUNPORK GROUP

Revenue: $474m

YOY change: 5.5 per cent

Industry: Pig farming

QCOAL

Revenue: $459m

YOY change: -1.2 per cent

Employees: 45

Change: 45.2 per cent

Industry: Black coal mining

CNW ELECTRICAL WHOLESALE

Revenue: $452m

YOY change: 9 per cent

Employees: 608

Change: 4.5 per cent

Industry: Telecommunications and other electrical goods wholesaling

BSR AUSTRALIA

Revenue: $449m

YOY change: 2.3 per cent

Industry: Other store-based retailing

G JAMES AUSTRALIA

Revenue: $445m

YOY change: 2.5 per cent

Employees: 2306

Change: -2.2 per cent

Industry: Fabricated metal product manufacturing

VIP TOPCO

Revenue: $428m

YOY change: 18.2 per cent

Employees: 875

Change: 5.4 per cent

Industry: Food product manufacturing

MORT & CO

Revenue: $420m

YOY change: 10.5 per cent

Industry: Agriculture

HERITAGE BANK

Revenue: $404m

YOY change: -0.1 per cent

Employees: 775

Change: 1.2 per cent

Industry: Finance

ONE STOP WAREHOUSE GROUP

Revenue: $391m

YOY change: 108.4 per cent

Employees: 128

Change: 66.2 per cent

Industry: Telecommunications and other electrical goods wholesaling

PORT OF BRISBANE

Revenue: $389m

YOY change: 19.2 per cent

Employees: 182

Change: -1.1 per cent

Industry: Port operators

FKG GROUP

Revenue: $384m

YOY change: 20.2 per cent

Industry: Building and construction

MCNAB CONSTRUCTIONS

Revenue: $370m

YOY change: 10.4 per cent

Employees: 305

Change: 15.1 per cent

Industry: Building and construction

PACIFIC PETROLEUM

Revenue: $370m

YOY change: 13.1 per cent

Employees: 85

Change: 3.7 per cent

Industry: Basic material wholesaling

HYNE TIMBER

Revenue: $363m

YOY change: 2.1 per cent

Employees: 544 per cent

Change: 20.9 per cent

Industry: Wood product manufacturing

SUNNY QUEEN FARMS

Revenue: $350m

YOY change: -0.1 per cent

Employees: 140

Change: 3.7 per cent

Industry: Soft drink and pre-packaged food wholesaling

BDO

Revenue: $310m

YOY change: 17 per cent

Employees: 1578

Change: 4.9 per cent

Industry: Professional, scientific and technical services

VANDERFIELD

Revenue: $295m

YOY change: -8.2 per cent

Industry: Farm and construction machinery wholesaling

CHURCHES OF CHRIST IN QUEENSLAND

Revenue: $285m

YOY change: 7.7 per cent

Employees: 3700

Change: 5.7 per cent

Industry: Social assistance services

ENDEAVOUR FOUNDATION

Revenue: $271m

YOY change: -5.9 per cent

Employees: 4239

Change: -3.9 per cent

Industry: Social Assistance Services

ONE HARVEST

Revenue: $244m

YOY change: 1.8 per cent

Industry: Fruit and vegetable wholesaling

GOLDEN COCKEREL

Revenue: $234m

YOY change: 10.2 per cent

Employees: 454

Change: -2.2 per cent

Industry: Poultry processing

OZCARE

Revenue: $232m

YOY change: 0.8 per cent

Employees: 2940

Change: 1.9 per cent

Industry: Aged care residential services

CARPET CALL

Revenue: $219m

YOY change: 6.5 per cent

Employees: 391

Change: 1.3 per cent

Industry: Furniture and floor covering wholesaling

LORNA JANE

Revenue: $215m

YOY change: 4.6 per cent

Industry: Clothing retailing

AUSBUILD

Revenue: $215m

YOY change: 28.4 per cent

Employees: 122

Change: -3.9 per cent

Industry: Building and construction

BOND UNIVERSITY

Revenue: $214m

YOY change: 8.9 per cent

Employees: 1258

Change: 1.4 per cent

Industry: Tertiary education

EGR GROUP

Revenue: $214m

YOY change: -4.9 per cent

Employees: 980

Change: -10.9 per cent

Industry: Transport equipment manufacturing

WESTPOINT AUTOS

Revenue: $211m

YOY change: 3.3 per cent

Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing

DALRYMPLE BAY COAL TERMINAL

Revenue: $208m

YOY change: 8.4 per cent

Employees: 352

Change: 6.3 per cent

Industry: Port and water transport terminal operations

DYNAMIC SUPPLIES

Revenue: $201m

YOY change: -0.2 per cent

Industry: Machinery and equipment wholesaling

PREMIUM FUNDING

Revenue: $200m

YOY change: 2.1 per cent

Industry: Finance

DIALOG GROUP

Revenue: $192m

YOY change: -1.2 per cent

Employees: 1189

Change: 5.7 per cent

Industry: Professional, scientific and technical services

QUEENSLAND COUNTRY CREDIT UNION

Revenue: $190

YOY change: 10.7 per cent

Employees: 377

Change: 3.3 per cent

Industry: Credit unions

KEEMA AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Revenue: $189m

YOY change: -5.2 per cent

Employees: 187

Change: -20.8 per cent

Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing

IGNITE TRAVEL GROUP

Revenue: $184m

YOY change: 49.1 per cent

Employees: 155

Change: 13.1 per cent

Industry: Travel agency and tour arrangement services

RIVIERA AUSTRALIA

Revenue: $163m

YOY change: 21.3 per cent

Employees: 280

Change: 143.5 per cent

Industry: Boatbuilding and repair services

YFG SHOPPING CENTRES

Revenue: $161m

YOY change: 2.7 per cent

Industry: Property operators and real estate services

SPAR AUSTRALIA

Revenue: $156m

YOY change: -3.3 per cent

Employees: 86

Change: -2.3 per cent

Industry: General Line Grocery Wholesaling

MADILL MOTOR GROUP

Revenue: $151m

YOY change: 2.6 per cent

Industry: Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts retailing

QUEENSLAND AIRPORTS LIMITED (QAL)

Revenue: $145

YOY change: 6.6 per cent

Employees: 175

Change: -1.7 per cent

Industry: Airport operations

LOAN MARKET

Revenue: $144m

YOY change: 10.3 per cent

Employees: 178

Change: 14.8 per cent

Industry: Mortgage brokers

SARINA RUSSO JOB ACCESS

Revenue: $136m

YOY change: 19.1 per cent

Employees: 733

Change: -1.2 per cent

Industry: Administrative services

RETURNED & SERVICES LEAGUE OF AUSTRALIA

Revenue: $130m

YOY change: 8.7 per cent

Employees: 215

Change: 7.5 per cent

Industry: Community associations and other interest groups

TOM STODDART

Revenue: $130m

YOY change: 2.8 per cent

Employees: 520

Change: 4 per cent

Industry: Machinery and equipment manufacturing

PACIFIC MOTOR GROUP

Revenue: $123m

YOY change: -7.2 per cent

Employees: 123

Change: 2.5 per cent

Industry: Motor vehicle dealers

HERRON TODD WHITE

Revenue: $117m

YOY change: -2.1 per cent

Employees: 695

Change: -0.9 per cent

Industry: Property operators and real estate services

EVOLUTION

Revenue: $115m

YOY change: 1 per cent

Employees: 135

Change: 8 per cent

Industry: Road and bridge construction

BENTLEYS AUSTRALIA

Revenue: $115m

YOY change: 2.2 per cent

Employees: 623

Change: 2.5 per cent

Industry: Accounting services

WAGSTAFF PILING

Revenue: $114m

YOY change: 13.4 per cent

Employees: 226

Change: 10.8 per cent

Industry: Construction services

MIDWAY METALS

Revenue: $108m

YOY change: 15.5 per cent

Employees: 147

Change: 11.4 per cent

Industry: Metal and mineral wholesaling

J & P RICHARDSON

Revenue: $104m

Employees: 425

Industry: Construction services

ISIS CENTRAL SUGAR MILL

Revenue: $94m

YOY change: -15.5 per cent

Employees: 163

Change: -1.8 per cent

Industry: Sugar manufacturing

GREYHOUND AUSTRALIA

Revenue: $91m

YOY change: -20.3 per cent

Employees: 420

Change: -9.7 per cent

Industry: Road transport