QLD's best ham confirmed and it's right here in town

GUESS WHO: This local butcher's ham is the best in the state. John Gass /TWE121212meat

TREATING ham with "tender loving care” might seem like an odd concept but it's been the recipe for success for Central Queensland butcher Peter Boodle.

The Peter Boodles Quality Meats' boneless ham was named best in the state at The Royal Queensland Show and his ham on the bone was second place.

Mr Boodle said receiving the news was the perfect energiser after an eight-hour drive home from the Ekka.

"We always knew we had a great product,” Mr Boodle said.

The Boodles team travelled to Brisbane for judging after taking out seven awards at the Australian Meat Industry Council's Capricorn Sausage King and Best Butchers' Burger Competition in Yeppoon.

Mr Boodle wasn't expecting to find out the Ekka results until next month but the call confirmed what he already knew.

"Our ham is out of this world, succulent juicy, very tasty, smokey, good tasting ham,” he said.

"It's very unique and hard to describe.”

The Boodles team perfected the recipe five years ago and they haven't altered it since.

"We have consistent product and consistent ingredients,” Mr Boodle said.

Mr Boodle said making ham was a team activity - the process takes seven days from curing to smoking the product.

"We have good employees who follow all rules and procedures to making such a good ham,” he said.

The team sell 20 hams a week but in December they sell about 1,000 for Christmas.

Mr Boodle, his wife Madonna and butcher apprentice Shannae Corbett will travel to the Queensland Australian Meat Industry Council awards night to celebrate their win next month.