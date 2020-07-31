QLD’s biggest party this weekend to hit CQ bitumen

QUEENSLAND’S biggest party this weekend will kick off tomorrow at Benaraby Dragway with the annual All Bikes festival.

Racers will hit the track tonight in the “Off Street Meet”, with cars and bikes testing and tuning their setups on the quarter mile strip.

Benaraby Dragway president Mike Gawley said this year’s All Bikes promised to be the biggest and best yet, with record entries from all over Australia.

“All Bike’s is going to be bigger than ever, I’ve got 150 pre-nominated entrants, and that’s not including those who enter when they arrive,” he said.

“That’s more than we had last year, all inclusive.

“All Bikes is officially on Saturday, tonight is an off street meet for cars, bikes and everybody.”

Flame Howard performs either on the Harley or with her band Flame Classic Rock Band

The festival has more than just racing, with many, many different food vendors, a show and shine of bikes from all eras, camping, partying, and a live rock band to kick-on into the night.

“There will be more food vendors than ever, bikes, partying and a whole lot of fun,” he said.

“The fastest bikes from down south are coming up to compete for $3500 in cash prizemoney.

“We’ve got sponsors all the way from Victoria promoting the Outlaw 660 grudge bikes, these are the fast guys.

Bikes will be split into classes according to their makes, speeds and ages.

“We’ve got a field of nearly 40 mod bikes, nearly 40 street fighters and over 40 super-twins, which are your Harley’s,” Mr Gawley said.

“There are over a dozen historic bikes coming out to drag race, in addition to another two dozen that will be on display in the show and shine.

“I’m bringing the mighty V-Max for display purposes.”

Bench racing and online barter has been heating up in the Lams class, Mr Gawley said, for learner approved motorcycles.

“The Lams class has been smashed this year, there is a lot of excitement around Lams” he said.

“For the last fortnight guys have been bantering and there is a bunch of cash on the side for grown men on scooters racing in the Lams class.

“People have been purchasing Lams bikes in the middle of the night, just so they can be at the track tomorrow, to race their mates.”

Flame Howard performs with her band Flame Classic Rock Band.

Harley Davidson Racer and well known Rockhampton rocker Flame Howard was excited to hit the stage on Saturday night with her band, Flame Classic Rock, from 8pm.

Flame is renowned around Central Queensland for performing with her Spanish dancing horses at the Great Western Hotel, and singing in the Silly Solly’s advertisement, with writer and co-singer James Langdon, about 25 years-ago.

“We play all of the old-school classic Aussie rocks songs you love to hear in the pubs,” Ms Howard said.

“We are pretty patriotic, so we love to play a good dose of classic Aussie rock.

“We have a great four piece outfit with Floyd Ray-Jones on lead guitar, who has played alongside people like Angry Anderson and Stevie Wright...he’s a very well known Australian classic rock guitarist.

“My brother Lurch is on bass guitar and Viv, of course, who is my mechanic and owns 666 performance, on drums.”

For more information visit the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Facebook page.

