Queensland’s jobless rate has dropped to 5.4 per cent – the lowest level since 2012.
News

Qld’s jobless rate drops as 17,000 pick up work

by Jessica Marszalek
17th Jun 2021 1:09 PM
Queensland's unemployment rate has dropped to 5.4 per cent from 6.1 per cent just a month ago.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed the May 2021 result - a level not seen in Queensland since unemployment was at 5.1 per cent in 2012.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the "exciting" figure meant Queensland had posted the largest fall to its unemployment rate in the country.

"And Queensland has done all of this as the participation rate increased to 66 per cent," he said.

Mr Miles said the news showed Queensland was on track to hit its target of 5 per cent unemployment, as projected in Tuesday's budget papers for 2024-25.

Figures show there were 2.644 million Queenslanders with a job in May, up from 2.612 million a month earlier and 152,222 Queenslanders without a job - 17,600 fewer than the previous month.

