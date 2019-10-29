Qld’s top 10 restaurants as voted by you

IT'S become a Gold Coast institution booked out for everything from weddings to wakes, now The Fish House at Burleigh Heads has been voted the best restaurant in Queensland by the people.

The seafood eatery with stunning ocean views has taken out No.1 spot in the delicious.100 People's Choice, thanks to your votes.



"That's amazing," manager Hawada Zakout said.

"We try to look after everyone who comes in individually and give them a personalised experience."

The winners were decided after almost two weeks of online public voting, following the release of the annual delicious.100 a fortnight ago in The Sunday Mail's U on Sunday.

Ms Zakout believed the win was a result of the restaurant's continued devotion to sourcing the best-quality produce from across the country, from the olive oil to their array of fish, which changes twice daily based on what comes in off the boats.

"We really go to great lengths to ensure we get the best quality ingredients," she said.

Coming in at No.2 in the People's Choice was Brisbane's Montrachet, judged the best French restaurant in the state by the critics; while The Fish House's neighbour Rick Shores at Burleigh Heads also proved popular with online voters, taking out third place.

Head chef Jon Nurminen and general manager Hawada Zakout celebrate The Fish House’s People’s Choice win. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The Fish House at Burleigh Heads

1. The Fish House

There are those stunning ocean views and sea breezes that whip through bifold windows into the classically decorated, light-filled space. The far-reaching, tome-like global wine list heavy with champagne for celebrations; and the always obliging and highly knowledgeable staff. Then there's the signature seafood menu, built around a commitment to only using the best quality product from across the country - and sometimes over the ditch.

Montrachet at Bowen Hills

2. Montrachet

Steak frites, French onion soup, double-baked crab and gruyere souffle and bouillabaisse mark out classic territory on the menu at this bastion of the King St food precinct in inner Brisbane's Bowen Hills. Chef Shannon Kellam's chocolat de passion was used as a challenge on MasterChef this year, and it's a wondrous creation involving passionfruit curd, chocolate hazelnut praline mousse and strawberry sorbet and is the standout dessert.

Rick Shores at Burleigh Heads

3. Rick Shores

It's the view that brings diners into Rick Shores, but it's the whole package that sees them return. This laidback, Thai-leaning, Asian-fusion eatery is a hotspot for all ages looking for everything from a casual drink and bite to eat with friends to a special birthday or anniversary celebration. Just as the venue's decor melds sophistication with an approachable casualness, so does the knowledgeable and well-drilled staff.

4. Sum Yung Guys

This pumping enterprise run by MasterChef alumnus Matt Sinclair and three mates is such a success - upstairs above the strips of shops at Sunshine Beach with a small courtyard at the back - that bookings are essential, but staff manage to keep pace while engaging in friendly banter.

Ricky’s River Bar and Restaurant on the Noosa River

5. Ricky's River Bar and Restaurant

A stalwart of the Noosa dining scene, the contemporary eatery has a hyper-local approach to food, growing much of its produce at its own farm in the nearby hinterland and sourcing the rest from local farmers and fishermen.

Honto at Fortitude Valley

6. Honto

Despite its somewhat sketchy location, it's become one of Brisbane's most popular restaurants and bars. Only taking bookings until 6.30pm or for groups of eight or more, hungry diners can expect lengthy waits for a table - especially at weekends.

Various dishes at 1889 Enoteca

7. 1889 Enoteca

Inspired by the enoteche (wine bars) of Rome, this Woolloongabba favourite opened 11 years ago and has built a reputation for its exceptional Italian wine list, terrific service and reliable Roman food.

The Long Apron at Spicer’s Clovelly Estate

8. The Long Apron

This fine-dining restaurant in the Sunshine Coast hinterland is made for special occasions. It doubles as a romantic dining room for the French Provincial-themed Clovelly Estate - a popular wedding venue and luxury retreat - but also opens to the public.

Cumin lamb buns at Donna Chang

9. Donna Chang

While the beautifully appointed dining room in a heritage-listed, reincarnated 1920s bank might be the initial lure, it's the Chinese food cleverly forged from Queensland produce with an innovative use of native ingredients that has diners coming back.

One of the dishes at Joy restaurant

10. Joy

There's culinary pleasure to be had by hunting out this tiny 10-seater, tucked away down the end of Bakery Lane in inner-Brisbane's Fortitude Valley. Patrons are seated along a bench facing the kitchen, where chefs Tim and Sarah Scott prepare your choice of a "short" five-course or "long" eight-course menu.