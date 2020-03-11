QPS honours officer killed at Alton Downs

Senior Constable Norman (Norm) James Watt, 33, of the dog squad with his dog 'Zeus'. Norman was shot and killed attending a domestic violence incident at the Alton Downs property of Royce Cooper near Rockhampton 20 July 2000.

Senior Constable Norman (Norm) James Watt, 33, of the dog squad with his dog 'Zeus'. Norman was shot and killed attending a domestic violence incident at the Alton Downs property of Royce Cooper near Rockhampton 20 July 2000.

TWENTY years have passed since a Rockhampton dog squad member was killed during a seven hour siege at Alton Downs, but the officer has not been forgotten by the Queensland Police Service.

QPS today revealed it had named one of two new water police vessels after Senior Constable Norm Watt who was pronounced dead on July 21, 2000, after he was shot in the groin, severing an artery.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the two new vessels were named after Queensland Police officers who had sadly lost their lives in the line of duty.

“The new patrol vessel, Queensland Police Vessel Norm Watt is named after Senior Constable Norm Watt,” she said.

QPV Norm Watt is a 17-metre-high monohull patrol and enforcement vessel and will operate out of Mooloolaba.

At 9.22pm on Thursday July 20, 2000, officers were called to a hobby farm at Alton Downs, west of Rockhampton, after reports that a serious domestic dispute was taking place during which a man had fired three shots at a friend.

Snr Const Watt was also called to the scene with his dog, PD Zeus.

Officers arrived and began to put a cordon around the residence. It was just after midnight when a shot was heard and Snr Const Watt was seen to fall to the ground.

Snr Const Watt was pronounced dead on Friday July 21 at 3.47am. After a seven hour siege the offender, former air force officer Royce William Cooper, then 58, surrendered to police and was later charged with murder and found guilty.

Snr Const Watt was buried in the Nerimbera Memorial Cemetery Rockhampton and is remembered as a dear friend, a dedicated officer and a ‘stand up’ guy.

The other new patrol vessel QPV Shayne Gill is named after Constable Shayne Gill who died instantly when he was struck by a passing truck while writing a traffic ticket on the Bruce Highway near the Glass House Mountains on May 21, 1996.

QPV Shayne Gill is a 15-metre-high patrol vessel and will operate out of Hervey Bay.