QPS investigating house fire at Yeppoon overnight

QUEENSLAND Police say investigations are ongoing into a house fire at Yeppoon overnight.

Fire crews were called to the home on John St at 11.15pm last night where there was a small fire in the kitchen.

Two crews worked to put out the blaze quickly and make the scene safe.

The incident was handed over to police when the fire crews were finished at the scene.

There was no damage to the home according to police and initial reports indicate that no one was home at the time of the blaze.

QPS confirmed they were called to the scene at 11.37pm and say the matter is currently being investigated.