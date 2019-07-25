Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
French journalist, documentary maker and television personality Hugo Clements was arrested following a blockade of the Abbot Point Coal Terminal.
French journalist, documentary maker and television personality Hugo Clements was arrested following a blockade of the Abbot Point Coal Terminal. Jordan Gilliland
Crime

QPS withdraws charges in high-profile arrest

Caitlan Charles
by
25th Jul 2019 5:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE FRENCH journalist and his crew arrested in Bowen earlier this week will have their charges dropped.

The Queensland Police Service has reviewed the circumstances surrounding the arrest of five people near Abbot Point Coal Terminal on Monday and decided to withdraw the charges.

A 28-year-old Victorian man and four male French nationals, aged 29, 30, 32, and 39 will have their charges withdrawn when the matter appears before the Bowen Magistrates Court on July 30.

The charge against two Victorian women, aged 20 and 22, will still proceed.

A QPS spokesperson said the decision followed careful consideration of the circumstances including QPS policies and procedures.

abbot point coal terminal bowen magistrates court french journalist huge clements queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Police investigate newborn baby's overdose at CQ hospital

    premium_icon Police investigate newborn baby's overdose at CQ hospital

    News 'I'm suffering... knowing the person who did this to my son is still working with babies in the maternity ward'

    BREAKING: Emergency crews race to car on its roof

    premium_icon BREAKING: Emergency crews race to car on its roof

    Breaking Early reports suggest the crash happened south west of Rocky.

    Whale of a time: But they got more than they bargained for

    premium_icon Whale of a time: But they got more than they bargained for

    Travel Keppel Bay visitors have a story to remember for a very long time