QR responds to rise in train, car collisions in Dalby

CLOSE CALLS: Queensland Rail have responded following two car and train accidents so far in 2021. Picture: Sam Turner

An accident involving a train and a car that could have been fatal has prompted Queensland Rail‘s stern warning about carelessness around level crossings.

Dalby’s CBD plunged into chaos on March 12, after a train reportedly clipped the back of a vehicle on Cunningham Street and Roche Street about 9.50am.

Emergency services rushed to the aid the passengers of the vehicle, with no one needing transport to hospital.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the collision created “traffic issues”, caused by the activation of hazard lights at the Condamine St crossing.

Emergency services rushed to a reported train and car collision on Cunningham St and Roche St on March 12. Picture: Sam Turner

A similar scenario occurred on February 16, when a prime mover truck crashed into a moving train at a level crossing on Jandowae Rd.

Paramedics, fire crews and police attended the crash near Yarralla Rd, with the crossing closed in both directions for almost an hour.

The driver of the truck was not injured and did not require transport to hospital.

Queensland Rail regional head Jim Binstead said it was fortunate the incidents were not “more severe”, and served as a reminder of the importance of level crossing safety.

“A heightened number of serious incidents involving both cars and people have been recorded in the Darling Downs region over the last year,” Mr Benstead said.

Emergency services rushed to reports a truck had smashed into a train on Jandowae Rd on February 16. Picture: Sam Turner

“Last year, we saw 74 incidents on the Western, South Western and West Moreton rail systems, including 36 reports of trespass, 35 near misses with pedestrians or vehicles, and three collisions with road vehicles.”

Mr Binstead said this represented a 25 per cent increase in incidents compared to 2019.

“These are alarming statistics because they represent very dangerous situations that could have easily been avoided,” he said.

“The incident [on March 12] further underlines why this message is so important.”

Mr Benstead said from March 1—12, Queensland Rail Community Education teams visited over 15 schools, groups and businesses in the region, reaching more than 2000 people.

This two-week rail safety message blitz across the region raised awareness of the importance of paying attention to your surroundings, obeying signs and signals at level crossings and also the risk of trespassing around trains.

