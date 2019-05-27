QRC pressures Premier to cancel Japan trip

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been asked by the QRC to cancel her upcoming trip to Japan. (AAP Image/Darren England)

THE Queensland Resources Council is calling on the Premier to cancel her trip to Japan and focus on uncertainty about royalty taxes which could cost jobs.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk should immediately cancel her planned trade trip to Japan and stay in Queensland to end the uncertainty about royalty taxes which could cost jobs in the resources sector,

"To be frank, there's no point to a trade mission to any of our valued trading markets while there is uncertainty that new taxes will be imposed on resources,” Mr Macfarlane said.

"Increasing royalty tax rates would undermine the competitiveness of our resources sector and make our commodities less attractive compared to other nations and even other Australian states like NSW.

"They (Japan) deserve better than the mixed messages the Premier and the Treasurer are sending which are causing concern to Japanese investors and coal buyers both here and in Japan.

"There must be a clear commitment to no new royalty taxes and a rock-solid commitment to a clear and independent approvals process through the Co-ordinator General that applies to all projects.”