Banned trainer Ben Currie found guilty of more charges

RACING: Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) stewards have found Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie guilty of 12 race day treatment charges under the Australian Rules of Racing.

Currie appeared at a reconvened inquiry in Brisbane on March 11 and 12 this year where he faced 14 alleged breaches of the rules of racing, two charges made in the alternative were not continued.

He has been found guilty of five breaches of AR 178E (race day treatment without permission). Currie as the trainer is guilty of causing the administration of a medication to five horses on March 24, 2018 the same day they raced at Doomben and Gatton.

He has also been found guilty of a further seven charges under AR.178E (race day treatment without permission) for causing the administration of a medication to seven horses on April 7, 2018, the same day they were engaged to race at Toowoomba.

Stewards have asked for submissions in regard to penalty.