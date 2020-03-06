QRIC slammed over Vale cobalt inquiry

Rockhampton trainer Ricky Vale is still waiting for an inquiry date in relation to a positive swab from October, 2018.

QUEENSLAND’S racing integrity body has been slammed over its handling of a cobalt inquiry involving Rockhampton horse trainer Ricky Vale.

More than 16 months after one of Vale’s horses tested positive to two prohibited substances at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park, the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission is yet to set a date for a stewards inquiry into the matter.

Shadow Racing Minister John-Paul Langbroek said the lengthy delay in the Ricky Vale case was further proof that QRIC had “lost control of their integrity system.”

“The snail’s pace at which Labor’s QRIC operates is tarnishing Queensland’s multi-million dollar racing industry and the livelihoods of people who work in it,” Mr Langbroek said.

“A 16-month wait is a tell-tale sign that Labor and QRIC have lost control of their integrity system, and the participants are paying for it with their livelihoods.”

Mr Langbroek said QRIC had become notorious for publicising when a licensee had been charged, but reverting to “radio silence” when charges were withdrawn, leaving stakeholders with tarnished reputations.

“Justice delayed is justice denied.

“At a cost of $100 million to set up, $30 million plus per year to operate, along with millions of dollars thrown at the organisation in an attempt to provide a band-aid fix to animal cruelty issues, QRIC operates at a significantly higher cost that its counterparts in New South Wales and Victoria.

“The attached figures do not include the additional $6 million Labor recently announced for QRIC.”

Mr Langbroek said at Parliamentary Estimates last year, it was revealed that 36 cases were at QCAT – some almost a year old – while Victoria dealt with high-profile trainer Darren Weir’s matter within a week.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said Mr Langbroek “bandied about figures as though he were throwing confetti at a wedding.”

“The facts are that the Palaszczuk Government is committed to Queensland’s racing industry in a way that the LNP never has been,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“We established QRIC as an independent statutory body specifically to oversee the integrity and welfare standards of racing animals and racing industry participants in this state.

“If he (Mr Langbroek) stopped for a moment and asked some questions about the specifics of what he’s condemning then he might learn a thing or two.

“We are addressing issues appallingly neglected under the LNP.”

On October 11, 2018, a positive to cobalt and dexamethasone was found in a swab taken from the Ricky Vale trained Court Clown at Rockhampton.

On that day, Court Clown finished second in a 1050m Handicap.

Cobalt is an essential mineral nutrient that is toxic at high dosages and is a prohibited substance in excess of 100 micrograms per litre in urine as per the Australian rules of racing.

Dexamethasone can be used to treat inflammatory conditions such as allergies, skin conditions, ulcerative colitis and breathing disorders.

On September 13 last year, QRIC Commissioner Ross Barnett said Vale would face an inquiry “to be scheduled next week.”

That was more than five months ago.

When asked this week if a date had been set for the inquiry, Mr Barnett said: “Stewards have yet to set a date for this inquiry.”

When previously contacted by The Morning Bulletin in relation to this matter, Vale said he did not wish to comment ahead of the inquiry.

In response to Mr Langbroek’s comments on animal welfare, Mr Hinchliffe said the government’s record on animal welfare was well documented and included:

- QRIC’s Racing Animal Welfare grants program

- QRIC’s Greyhound Adoption Program

- Racing Queensland’s commitment to a 1 per cent prize money levy (about $1.5 million) from January 1 this year for thoroughbred and harness racing to support an ongoing equine welfare program.

- A thorough investigation into reports of animal cruelty in the management of retired thoroughbred and standardbred horses in Queensland, with the Palaszczuk Government accepting all 55 recommendations in full, in principle or in part.