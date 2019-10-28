Menu
QRIC is yet to set dates for inquiries involving two prominent Rockhampton horse trainers.
QRIC yet to set dates for two Rocky trainers’ inquiries

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
27th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
THE Queensland Racing Integrity Commission is yet to set dates for inquiries involving two prominent Rockhampton horse trainers.

It has been just over a month since QRIC confirmed that Jared Wehlow would be summonsed to appear at a stewards’ inquiry after one of his horses returned positives to a prohibited substance on two occasions when it won races at Rockhampton.

QRIC said swabs taken from the Wehlow trained Mishnah on January 31 and February 14 had returned positives to dexamethasone - commonly used in horses to treat allergic reactions such as respitory allergies, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (heaves), hives, itching and inflammatory diseases including arthritis.

Six weeks ago QRIC confirmed that fellow Rockhampton trainer Ricky Vale would face a stewards’ inquiry after a positive to cobalt and dexamethasone was found in a swab taken from his galloper Court Clown at Rockhampton on October 11 last year.

Cobalt is an essential mineral nutrient that is toxic at high dosages and is a prohibited substance in excess of 100 micrograms per litre in urine as per the Australian rules of racing.

