Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Quad bike rolls on CQ beach

4th Jan 2019 3:05 PM
3.05pm: AMBULANCE crews are currently assessing a man in his 50s after he rolled a quad bike on a beach at Zilzie this afternoon.

The injured man was travelling about 60km/h when he took a sharp right turn and rolled.

He was reportedly knocked out foe a while and has obvious fractured to his forearm.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was not required.

2.30pm: MULTIPLE emergency crews are responding to a quad bike roll over on a Zilzie beach.

Reports indicate a man in his 50s was driving on the Capricorn Coast beach shortly before 2.30pm, near the Monaco Rd access, when the quad bike rolled.

The man was ejected from the bike as it rolled.

He has reportedly sustained multiple injuries.

The man is believed to be suffering from a possible fractured arm and head injuries.

Multiple crews from Yeppoon and Emu Park are responding to the incident, with crews requiring a four-wheel drive to access the man.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service may be required.

More to follow.

