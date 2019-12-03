Quad biker rode off ‘out of sight’ with co-offender

A 23-YEAR-OLD has been slapped with a fine of $6672.50 after an incident involving a quad bike.

Alexander Russell Wilkinson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 3 to one count of failing to stop as directed, driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving an uninsured vehicle.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to a motor bike and a quad bike being driven around Atherton in far north Queensland.

He said police spotted the pair about 7.10pm with the yellow quad 50 metres behind the green and white motor bike.

Snr Const Rumford said the pair was driving towards police and lights and sirens were activated.

He said they observed the motor bike rider turn around and ride away from police.

“Both bikes drove onto Herberton Rd and then turned right on to Rifle Range Rd and disappeared out of sight,” Snr Const Rumford said.

He said the police computer system confirmed Wilkinson’s identification and his licence was disqualified for five years from August 21, 2015.

Snr Const Rumford said the quad bike was ineligible for registration and insurance.

He said when police spoke with Wilkinson, he claimed he was not the rider as he had sold it two weeks prior.

However, Snr Const Rumford said there was a witness who saw the quad taken off the back of a white trailer outside Wilkinson’s house the day of the incident.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Wilkinson grew up in Ravenshoe in far north Queensland and moved to Rockhampton two months ago for a “clean slate” and to help family.

Wilkinson had a six-page criminal record. He was on probation when he appeared in court.

Acting magistrate Mark Morrow ordered Wilkinson to pay $6672.50 fine for all offences and disqualified him from driving for a further four years.