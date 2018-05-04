Quality field to hit fairways for weekend's Rocky Open

CQ golfer Dylan Parish should be right in the mix at the weekend's Rockhampton Open.

GOLF: Yeppoon's Jyoya Kimbara is firming as one of the favourites for this weekend's Bank of Queensland North Rockhampton City of Rockhampton Men's Open Championships.

The 20-year-old is among a 200-strong field who will tee off in the two-day event at the Rockhampton Golf Club.

The club's men's captain, Steve Condon, expects any golfer who fires three or four-under to go close to winning.

"We have 200 players registered, among them 80 visitors,” he said.

"There's a few guys with plus-three handicaps that we would expect to feature.

"Jyoya Kimbara, who won the CQ Open at Rockhampton last year, should be right up there as well as Dylan Parish from Capricorn Resort.

"Former Rocky member Ricky Gunzler from Mt Warren Park will be in with a show, as will Connor Edmonds from the Indooroopilly Golf Club.”

Condon said it was a quality field and there should be some good scores on the testing par-72 course.

The Open winner will qualify for the 2018 Isuzu Queensand Open to be played in Brisbane in November.

Players will tee off from 6.45am Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, more than 100 golfers are on course today for the Rockhampton Capricorn Investment Partners City of Rockhampton Ladies Open Championships.