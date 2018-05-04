Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CQ golfer Dylan Parish should be right in the mix at the weekend's Rockhampton Open.
CQ golfer Dylan Parish should be right in the mix at the weekend's Rockhampton Open. Contributed
Golf

Quality field to hit fairways for weekend's Rocky Open

Pam McKay
by
4th May 2018 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: Yeppoon's Jyoya Kimbara is firming as one of the favourites for this weekend's Bank of Queensland North Rockhampton City of Rockhampton Men's Open Championships.

The 20-year-old is among a 200-strong field who will tee off in the two-day event at the Rockhampton Golf Club.

The club's men's captain, Steve Condon, expects any golfer who fires three or four-under to go close to winning.

"We have 200 players registered, among them 80 visitors,” he said.

"There's a few guys with plus-three handicaps that we would expect to feature.

"Jyoya Kimbara, who won the CQ Open at Rockhampton last year, should be right up there as well as Dylan Parish from Capricorn Resort.

"Former Rocky member Ricky Gunzler from Mt Warren Park will be in with a show, as will Connor Edmonds from the Indooroopilly Golf Club.”

Condon said it was a quality field and there should be some good scores on the testing par-72 course.

The Open winner will qualify for the 2018 Isuzu Queensand Open to be played in Brisbane in November.

Players will tee off from 6.45am Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, more than 100 golfers are on course today for the Rockhampton Capricorn Investment Partners City of Rockhampton Ladies Open Championships.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Exclusive brands land on coast at new luxe clothing store

    premium_icon Exclusive brands land on coast at new luxe clothing store

    Business 'There is nobody like us in the area': Inspired by Noosa boutiques & love for online shopping, Shae and Alex Rich are giving the Yeppoon fashion scene an edge.

    'They've run riot': Gracemere family's neighbours from hell

    premium_icon 'They've run riot': Gracemere family's neighbours from hell

    News Home owner fed up with living next door to trail of rubbish

    1918 in history: Miners strike blow against enemy

    premium_icon 1918 in history: Miners strike blow against enemy

    Feature The story behind the 2010 WWI film Beneath Hill 60

    Woman airlifted to hospital after potentially deadly sting

    Woman airlifted to hospital after potentially deadly sting

    Breaking UPDATE: 17-year-old expected to be discharged from hospital today

    Local Partners