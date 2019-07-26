Quality fish out wide but a few nannies venture in

LATELY we have been getting numbers of doggies on bottom rigs at some of the nearer rubble reef patches.

This means they are going to move in close again with those winter glass off days in the bay.

All the headlands and most of the islands will hold mackerel, now is the time the little tinny brigade gets their opportunity to get some quality fish whenever the conditions drop out. This is going to depend on whether the dredging fouls the bay or not.

Offshore the fishing has been hot and cold all year and the rotten weather hasn't helped.

The better class fish are being taken out wide, although one or two serious nannies were scored in very close this week. Scarlets/ nannygai are at many of the local rubble patches starting just wide of The Keppels and some of the patches just inside the bay. They seem to bite better on the incoming tide using big baits.

They like fresh flesh baits, squid, pilchards and small live baits. Nannies respond very well to burley, so if the fish aren't on the chew drop down a burley bomb and they will come on quite quickly.

We have gone hunting a few times recently with mixed results as far as species goes.

One of the local patches was so thick with black jew in the 600-700mm range and we had a heap of trouble getting past all the juveniles to the red fish, snapper and grunter.

The other day I saw a few barra in about 600mm of water in between some oyster rocks.

That is probably fairly normal however, we were all set up like eskimos, jumpers and beanies. Cold weather fishing for barra means looking for country that will have higher temperatures than surrounding water.

One thing I always mention is that rock bars act like giant solar heaters and, as long as the sun is up, they will warm the water immediately against the structure where barra and jacks like to sit higher in the tide while the more constant temps in the deeper holes are other spots to look over the low tide.

Bream numbers have risen considerably over the last month making them a great target for the shore based fishers around the mouths of nearly all the systems in CQ.

Anywhere you see rock bars and mangroves near headlands or creek mouths there will be bream there at some stage of the tide.

Silver bream and black or pikey bream are both in fine form and will eat most baits from prawns, flesh strips, pippies, yabbies, mullet gut and small live baits. Plastics take a bit more finesse and it takes practice to become proficient.

Apart from trying different retrieves until you find the one that works, the closer to the structure you get your lure the better the chance of catching a fish.

