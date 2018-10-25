Quality of girls comps at Western 7s impresses coach

Rockhampton Barbarians open player Evie Robertson manages to get a pass away before being met by a defender in the grand final against Marist College.

RUGBY UNION: Rockhampton Barbarians' coach Trevor Robertson was impressed with the standard in the two girls divisions at the Western 7s this year.

His two teams returned victorious after going through unbeaten at the annual three-day carnival in Emerald.

The under-15s girls beat Emerald State High 17-14 in a hard-fought final and the open girls scored a 24-10 win over Emerald's Marist College in their decider.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Fifty-six teams, one of the biggest nominations at the carnival in recent history, competed in seven age divisions from under-10 through to open.

Central Queensland schools shared the spoils, with Kin Kora State School winning the under-10 mixed, Moranbah East State School the under-12 mixed, TCC Barbarians the under-14 boys, St Brendan's College the under-16 boys and Rockhampton Grammar the open boys.

Rockhampton Barbarians player Prue Peters tries to break free from the Emerald State High defence in the under-15 girls grand final. TERRY HILL

Robertson said three CQ players - Abi Hills and Prue Peters (Rockhampton Barbarians) and Olivia Cave (Emerald State High) - caught the eye of Australian Rugby Union reps who were at the carnival to identify emerging talent.

The Barbarians were made up of students from a number of Rockhampton schools, and the majority of them had represented the CQ Bushrangers at the state 7s championships earlier this month.

"We knew they would do well and be competitive but the most pleasing thing was how good the competition was this year,” Robertson said.

Marist College open women's team in the second semi final against Emerald State High School. Terry Hill

"All the games were very close across the whole weekend, whereas in the past couple of years some of the games were a bit of a whitewash.

"Most of the teams in the girls divisions are combination teams and the carnival organisers appreciate that the girls' game is still growing and we need some flexibility.

"Credit must go to Rockhampton Grammar, who again fielded two teams of their own.”

Seven teams competed in the under-15 girls division, with five in the open.

Robertson said the under-15 girls semi between the Barbarians and Cairns was "a cracker”.

"That was the best game I watched all weekend in any division,” he said.

Semi final 1 for Under 15 girls, TCC versus Cairns. Terry Hill

"Both teams managed to keep the ball in play and it was a real test.

"We scored right on the buzzer to win 12-5 but that game really epitomised the standard of the competition out there.”

Jayde Ramsey from Glenmore State School was named the grand final MVP.

Robertson said the most pleasing aspect for the open girls was they way they started to use the ball a lot more rather than opting to tuck and run.

He said that allowed players such as Kirralee Costello and Giann Green to run in some tries out wide.

"Their final was really good and Marist College was a very different team to play,” he said.

"They were bigger and more physical and put our girls under a lot of pressure but Tylah Phillips, Eve Robertson and Hannah Slaughter were excellent defensively and when they got the ball our girls used it really well and found space to score a few tries.”

