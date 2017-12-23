Quarantine at Rocky prison after infectious disease breakout

QUEENSLAND Corrective Services have confirmed that two prisoners at the Capricornia Correctional Centre have been infected with the mumps.

The prisoners' diagnosis was confirmed by Queensland Health.

The revelation came to light when the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Friday morning that defence lawyers were having difficulty accessing clients due to the infection.

The court heard that prisoners had appeared via video link on Thursday afternoon wearing masks to prevent a further spread.

"As a reportable infection, QCS is working closely with Queensland Health and its Public Health Unit to manage the response in accordance with Queensland Health protocols," a Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) spokesperson said.

"The response includes public health information and support for staff and visitors, a vaccination program and isolation of prisoners to prevent further infection."