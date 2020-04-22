Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Quarantine crackdown as fines hit $1.6m

by Elise Williams
22nd Apr 2020 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS good news for Queenslanders yesterday as the state reported the first day of zero COVID-19 cases in over a month, however police refused to back down from stringent COVID-19 measures, as officers from across the state conducted nearly 100 compliance checks in one day.

The Queensland Police Service yesterday made a tactical decision to target all Queenslanders who were on their 10th day of mandatory quarantine in increased efforts to ensure individuals continue to do the right thing as their two week state ordered quarantine period draws to a close.

Officers checked on 94 individuals in the 24 hours to 12.01am Tuesday, while the day prior saw only 40 compliance checks take place.

Yesterday, 29 infringement notices were issued to individuals who breached public health directions under the Public Health Act, totalling over $38,000 in fines issued during the 24-hour period.

The state's accumulated income from fines since the health order was issued on March 27 sits at just under $1.65 million.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

Some Aussies are still trying to make their way into the Sunshine State, as 21 vehicles were turned around at the state's borders, while another one was refused entry into a Queensland domestic airport.

Of the 3011 people who were allowed entry into the state following thorough checks at border checkpoints, 78 were issued with a direction to quarantine.

Originally published as Quarantine crackdown as fines hit $1.6m

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus qld crime editors picks quarantine queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 research paper gives CQ hope

        premium_icon COVID-19 research paper gives CQ hope

        Business The agricultural and mining-centric regions will be the best positioned when it comes to the impact of coronavirus

        Australia's best news deal: $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        premium_icon 120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        Employment Virus cuts 120,000 Queensland jobs, 750,000 across the country

        WATCH: A heartfelt plea for patients to support rural GPs

        premium_icon WATCH: A heartfelt plea for patients to support rural GPs

        Health Doc's warts and all video on the COVID-19 impact goes viral in CQ