Quarantined man fears he will never see dying mother again

THE SON of a terminally ill woman fears he will never see his mother alive again after being placed in mandatory quarantine.



Mark Talbot, an American resident who landed in Brisbane on Monday, after frantically boarding a plane from Los Angeles to see his 83-year-old mother Ellen whose health is deteriorating rapidly.



"It's a disastrous situation … the doctors report said death is imminent - she's got hours if not days to live," he said.



"She's on a ventilator and has pretty low oxygen levels and slowly the organs will start to shut down and she's one little mini stroke or heart attack away from dying. That's how close she is.

" It's sad that she's going through this and watching her sons have to go through this just to be with her.



"What a disastrous way for her to exit."

Mark Talbot remains in quarantine as his mother lays dying. Picture:: Liam Kidston.

Mr Talbot remains under guard at The Westin Hotel while his mother spends her final hours in the family home in Hervey Bay.



He said he only wishes to sit with his mother, who is suffering from hypoxia, lung and heart failure, socially distanced on the patio with a mask, and is resigned to the fact he will not be able to hug her goodbye.

The Scarness mother told her sons her final wish was to see them before she dies.



Mr Talbot, who has sought exemption from Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young, has had his application rejected and said he cannot understand the decision.



Queensland Health did not comment on the specifics of the case and said the compulsory quarantine period being used in Queensland is to "protect our community from the ongoing international COVID-19 pandemic."



"These are difficult decisions and we want to assure Queenslanders that every exemption application is considered with their safety in mind," a Queensland Health spokesperson said.



"We understand being separated from loved ones, especially those who are unwell, is an extremely difficult circumstance to be in.

"We know the situation in the United States of America is dire with more than 1.72 million cases and more than 100,000 deaths, including a large number of deaths in California.



"We also know the demographic of Hervey Bay is largely retirees who are more at risk of significant complications if they contract COVID-19."

Mr Talbot said the government's handling of the situation was "stone cold" and lacked any kind of empathy.

Originally published as Quarantined man fears he will never see dying mother again