Quarry expansion and digital billboard before council

A DEVELOPMENT application for the expansion of an existing quarry at Midgee will come up before Rockhampton Regional Council tomorrow morning.

The application calls for a material change of use for extractive industry, medium industry and a warehouse.

Cr Ellen Smith, Planning and Reg Committee Chair, said the expansion was a sign of confidence from the operators.

"It's always pleasing to see a local business looking to expand because it is a sign of confidence from the operators about doing business in our region,” she said.

"The development application is for the expansion of an existing quarry at Midgee to coincide with their current extraction rates.

"The extension will involve an outdoor storage area, concrete crushing operations and the existing operational area.”

The council will also consider a second development application for operational works for an advertising device or roof sign at 190 Bolsover Street.

The building is currently occupied by Raine and Horne.

"An advertising billboard on Bolsover Street is also up for discussion at committee,” Cr Smith said.

"Council has had a number of these signs come up now and they are subject to a number of conditions such as brightness, timing of changeovers between ads, what animations can be included and the like before they can be approved."

The proposed device, defined as a billboard sign, has dimensions of 9 metres (width) by 3 metres (height), and will accommodate a digital display.

The total area of the digital display is 27m².

The proposed sign will replace an existing static sign on the roof located at the front north-east corner of the site and will advertise content towards passing traffic on Bolsover Street and Denham Street.

The application was rejected in October over fears it would detract from the Regent Hotel.

Facing towards the Rockhampton Police Station, the 27sqm sign would have replaced the existing rooftop sign and loomed imposingly over the intersection displaying third party advertising content and community bulletins.

It was intended to be the fifth sign of its kind in the CBD.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow objected to the size of the sign and how it dominated the streetscape, saying it was "very sharp", "sticking out" and "not centred".

She was particularly concerned with how it visually detracted from the nearby heritage listed Quality Regent Hotel.